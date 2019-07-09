Ducati Multistrada Enduro 1260 launched: Know the price and what’s different from the 1260S

The Ducati Multistrada Enduro 1260 is now officially in India. The brand has priced it at Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom, pan-India. This price is Rs 2.2 lakh more than the standard 1260, Rs 30,000 more than the S and a whopping Rs four lakh lower than the Pikes Peak. Bookings have already started while customers should get their vehicle delivery in two month's time. There are two colours to choose from: Sand and Ducati Red. The new Enduro sits just below the Pikes Peak model.

The extra money over the S gets you Vehicle Hold Control, higher oil change frequency of 15k kms, handsfree music system, 19-inch spoke wheel at the front and a 17-inch unit at the back, 185mm travel at the front as well as back, 30-litre fuel tank and a revised seating geometry which is even lower than the 1200. One also gets riding modes, Ducati Quick Shift, ride by wire throttle, semi-active Sachs suspension, Bosch Cornering ABS, Wheelie Control, Cornering Lights, LED headlamps and 6-axis Bosch EMU. What's more, the Multistrada Enduro 1260 also has a high level of customisation within its menu.

Powering the vehicle is a 1262cc Testastretta engine that provides 158PS of power and 128Nm. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit and is provided with a slipper clutch as well. For those looking at adventure motorcycle riding on a Ducati, this is the bike to go for.