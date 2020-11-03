Ducati Multistrada 950S BS6 launched: BMW F900XR rival’s price, features

The L-twin, BS6 engine that displaces 937cc is capable of punching out 113hp of power and 96Nm. The bike comes with a host of rider aids as well as riding modes.

The Ducati Multistrada 950S BS6 has been launched in India. Ducati’s entry-level adventure tourer bike is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh. This is a steep increase over that of the BS4 model. The deliveries of the bike begin from next week whereas bookings had started from the last few days. Ducati’s adventure tourer design that is quite popular with the riders can be seen in this bike as well. Moreover, it looks sharper than before. There are those sleek all-LED headlights, with that prominent beak, all-black alloy wheels as well as LED tail lamps. As of now, only the red colour is available with the Multistrada 950S. The competitors of the Ducati Multistrada 950S include the Triumph Tiger 900 as well as the BMW F900XR. There is an L-twin, BS6 engine that displaces 937cc and is capable of punching out 113hp of power and 96Nm.

A 6-speed gearbox is paired with this engine and there’s also the signature Ducati up and down quickshifter. There are four riding modes – Sport, Touring, Enduro and Urban. The famed Ducati Skyhook Evo semi-active suspension is also part of the package and so are traction control, cornering lights as well as cornering ABS and Vehicle Hold Control. One can control these features through the 5.0-inch TFT instrument console.

This Ducati is a mild off-road bike and not a true blue one like its bigger cousin, the 1260 Enduro. However, customers in this segment prefer buying these kind of bikes that can take the rough terrain with relative ease than road bikes. The high ground clearance and the adjustable suspension help things too. Ducati has also kept longer service intervals thereby aiding the maintenance aspect. Given that there is a fair price increase over the BS4 model, how customers take a liking to this bike remains to be seen. All the aforementioned competitors are priced lower.

