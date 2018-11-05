Ducati Multistrada 950 S revealed: Quick shifter, Cornering ABS and Cruise Control for the baby Multi!

Ducati is on a warpath when it comes to launches, the Diavel 1260, the Hypermotard 950 and the Panigale V4R to name a few. However, in the slew of launches, easy to miss but no less important is the showcase of the new S version of the Multistrada 950 which comes with even more bits and bobs that make it a more attractive proposition than it was before. The changes have been focused on under the skin, visually the only thing that tells the sharper S version apart from its standard sibling is a full LED headlight set up and a slightly modified fairing. Interestingly, the Multistrada S gets a few styling cues from its larger sibling the 120 with side-wings that have been brought in for aerodynamic benefits. Additional, cues like the 5-inch TFT colour display, backlit switchgear controls and a Hands-Free ignition system will also be included on the new Multistrada.

The Ducati Multi 950 S, will still be powered by the 937 cc Testastretta 11 degree motor, with some tweaks both mechanical and electrical that go to better the overall riding experience. For one, the Multistrada 950 S now gets bi-directional Ducati QuickShift (DQS) system that we have found on the likes of the SuperSport S and the Multistrada 1260S. It will now also feature cruise control to reduce the strain of long distance riding. Finally, the Ducati Multistrada S will also get, Bosch Cornering ABS like the 2019 Scrambler 800 models.

In terms of suspension, the Multistrada 950 S gets the electronically adjustable Ducati Skyhook Suspension systems that it will share with the bigger Multistrada 1260S. Now, this trickle down of technology is sure to bring a lot of added capability to the Baby Multi but is likely to cost an addition Rs 1.5 lakh more than the base model. While the 950 Multi-range will get the S version, it is unlikely that an Enduro version will follow anytime soon.