Ducati Multistrada 950 S launched in new GP White livery at Rs 15.69 lakh

In July last year, Ducati lifted the cover off the Multistrada 950 S in the new GP White livery and now it is available for purchase in India. If you are one of those who can’t imagine a Ducati in anything other than Ducati Red, take a gander upon this one because the overall white and a red frame is working rather very well for the Multi. The Multistrada 950 S BS6 model was launched in November last year at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) rivalling the likes of Triumph Tiger 900 GT along with the BMW F 900 XR.

Technically an entry-level adventure touring motorcycle in Ducati’s lineup, the Multistrada 950 S is powered by a 937cc Testastretta 11° engine that is good for 112 hp and a peak torque of 96 Nm.

The S is the more premium variant that gets electronics like cornering ABS, bi-directional quickshifter and cruise control. Besides these, it also gets features like LED headlights with cornering lamps, backlit-switchgear and a 5-inch colour TFT instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity as well.

Ducati India also launched two new versions of the Scrambler in March this year – the Nightshift and Scrambler Desert Sled priced at Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. While the Nightshift is a cafe racer with a flat seat and a committed stance, the Desert Sled is more off-road focussed.

Both the Nightshift and the Desert Sled are powered by an 803cc L-twin two-valve engine that makes 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 66.2 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

