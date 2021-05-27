Ducati Multistrada 950 S launched in new GP White livery at Rs 15.69 lakh

Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 model was launched in November last year at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) rivalling the likes of Triumph Tiger 900 GT along with the BMW F 900 XR.

By:May 27, 2021 11:04 AM

In July last year, Ducati lifted the cover off the Multistrada 950 S in the new GP White livery and now it is available for purchase in India. If you are one of those who can’t imagine a Ducati in anything other than Ducati Red, take a gander upon this one because the overall white and a red frame is working rather very well for the Multi. The Multistrada 950 S BS6 model was launched in November last year at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) rivalling the likes of Triumph Tiger 900 GT along with the BMW F 900 XR.

Technically an entry-level adventure touring motorcycle in Ducati’s lineup, the Multistrada 950 S is powered by a 937cc Testastretta 11° engine that is good for 112 hp and a peak torque of 96 Nm.

The S is the more premium variant that gets electronics like cornering ABS, bi-directional quickshifter and cruise control. Besides these, it also gets features like LED headlights with cornering lamps, backlit-switchgear and a 5-inch colour TFT instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity as well.

Also read: Yamaha Tracer trademarked in India: Tiger 900, Multistrada 950 S rival incoming?

Ducati India also launched two new versions of the Scrambler in March this year – the Nightshift and Scrambler Desert Sled priced at Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. While the Nightshift is a cafe racer with a flat seat and a committed stance, the Desert Sled is more off-road focussed.

Both the Nightshift and the Desert Sled are powered by an 803cc L-twin two-valve engine that makes 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 66.2 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

McLaren to enter India as prices to be announced next week: Report

McLaren to enter India as prices to be announced next week: Report

2021 Triumph Speed Twin teased ahead of 1st June global debut: What to expect!

2021 Triumph Speed Twin teased ahead of 1st June global debut: What to expect!

BMW M4 Competition Convertible unveiled: Faster, better but with a massive grille

BMW M4 Competition Convertible unveiled: Faster, better but with a massive grille

Triumph Motorcycles India extends warranty across lineup by two months

Triumph Motorcycles India extends warranty across lineup by two months

2021 Lockdown blues: Shows, movies a petrolhead can’t miss on Netflix, Discovery+, Youtube

2021 Lockdown blues: Shows, movies a petrolhead can’t miss on Netflix, Discovery+, Youtube

Now get refund on Kia Carnival in 30 days if not satisfied! Conditions explained

Now get refund on Kia Carnival in 30 days if not satisfied! Conditions explained

Apollo ActiGrip F6/R6 Tyres Review: Lesser-priced option for Royal Enfield Himalayan but worth it?

Apollo ActiGrip F6/R6 Tyres Review: Lesser-priced option for Royal Enfield Himalayan but worth it?

New 2021 KTM RC 390 unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, details

New 2021 KTM RC 390 unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, details

Curtiss One electric motorcycle's radical design: Slim, symmetric & a large dose of steampunk

Curtiss One electric motorcycle's radical design: Slim, symmetric & a large dose of steampunk

Sportier Bentley Bentayga S with 542hp, and 7 seats unveiled

Sportier Bentley Bentayga S with 542hp, and 7 seats unveiled

Top 5 bike maintenance tips for Covid-19 lockdown: Easy, simple steps explained

Top 5 bike maintenance tips for Covid-19 lockdown: Easy, simple steps explained

Cyclone Yaas: Mahindra sets up Relief Task Force, SoS and more for its customers

Cyclone Yaas: Mahindra sets up Relief Task Force, SoS and more for its customers

Renault-Nissan to shut plant till 30 May after workers warn of strike

Renault-Nissan to shut plant till 30 May after workers warn of strike

Yulu launches doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators: To expand to Delhi soon

Yulu launches doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators: To expand to Delhi soon

Covid-19 relief: Sonalika Group sets up Oxygen plant in Delhi hospital

Covid-19 relief: Sonalika Group sets up Oxygen plant in Delhi hospital

SUVs likely to be launched in India in June 2021: Hyundai Alcazar, Skoda Kushaq

SUVs likely to be launched in India in June 2021: Hyundai Alcazar, Skoda Kushaq

Mercedes-Benz GLA , GLA 35 AMG launched in India: Priced from Rs 42.1 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA , GLA 35 AMG launched in India: Priced from Rs 42.1 lakh

Honda RoadSync trademarked in India: Activa, Shine & more to get smartphone connectivity?

Honda RoadSync trademarked in India: Activa, Shine & more to get smartphone connectivity?

Hyundai suspends operations at Chennai plant as state extends COVID lockdown

Hyundai suspends operations at Chennai plant as state extends COVID lockdown

Pre-Owned luxury car market growing in Tier 2 and 3 cities: Here's how

Pre-Owned luxury car market growing in Tier 2 and 3 cities: Here's how