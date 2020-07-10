Ducati Multistrada 950 S looks gorgeous in new ‘GP White’ livery: India launch likely soon!

The new livery for the baby Multi is called 'GP White' and the bike looks equally smashing as it does in the red colour. The colour white is present in prominence on the new livery, however, red registers its presence on the frame and some other portions of the bike including the frame.

Red is a colour for passion, aggression, and well, Ducatis too! Most of the times, it is quite difficult to imagine a Ducati motorcycle without a colour other than Red and more than just a shade, it has become a signature touch for the Italian brand’s two-wheeled wonders over the years. However, apart from red shade, the company now looks quite keen towards the white colour. A few days back, Ducati introduced a white colour option for its India-bound Panigale V2. Now, very recently, a similar treatment is being given to the Ducati Multistrada 950 S that is likely to be launched in India soon. The new livery for the baby Multi is called ‘GP White’ and needless to say, the bike looks equally smashing as it does in the red colour. The colour white is present in prominence on the new livery, however, you still find red registering its presence on the frame and some other portions for that appealing touch.

The Multistrada 950 and Multistrada 950 S BS6 models are expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks. The two bikes get power from a 937cc Testastretta 11° engine that is good for developing 112 hp of power along with a peak torque of 96Nm. As you might have figured out from the name itself, the Multistrada 950 S is the more premium variant that gets bits like cornering ABS, bi-directional quickshifter and cruise control as well. Not only this, but you also get features like LED headlights with cornering lamps, backlit-switchgear and a 5-inch colour TFT instrument cluster with the 950 S. The cluster supports smartphone connectivity as well.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto reviews, news and fruitful interactions, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Let us know what do you think about the new GP White colour option for the Ducati Multistrada 950 S?

