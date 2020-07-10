Ducati Multistrada 950 S looks gorgeous in new ‘GP White’ livery: India launch likely soon!

The new livery for the baby Multi is called 'GP White' and the bike looks equally smashing as it does in the red colour. The colour white is present in prominence on the new livery, however, red registers its presence on the frame and some other portions of the bike including the frame.

By:Updated: Jul 10, 2020 4:25 PM

Red is a colour for passion, aggression, and well, Ducatis too! Most of the times, it is quite difficult to imagine a Ducati motorcycle without a colour other than Red and more than just a shade, it has become a signature touch for the Italian brand’s two-wheeled wonders over the years. However, apart from red shade, the company now looks quite keen towards the white colour. A few days back, Ducati introduced a white colour option for its India-bound Panigale V2. Now, very recently, a similar treatment is being given to the Ducati Multistrada 950 S that is likely to be launched in India soon. The new livery for the baby Multi is called ‘GP White’ and needless to say, the bike looks equally smashing as it does in the red colour. The colour white is present in prominence on the new livery, however, you still find red registering its presence on the frame and some other portions for that appealing touch.

The Multistrada 950 and Multistrada 950 S BS6 models are expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks. The two bikes get power from a 937cc Testastretta 11° engine that is good for developing 112 hp of power along with a peak torque of 96Nm. As you might have figured out from the name itself, the Multistrada 950 S is the more premium variant that gets bits like cornering ABS, bi-directional quickshifter and cruise control as well. Not only this, but you also get features like LED headlights with cornering lamps, backlit-switchgear and a 5-inch colour TFT instrument cluster with the 950 S. The cluster supports smartphone connectivity as well.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto reviews, news and fruitful interactions, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Let us know what do you think about the new GP White colour option for the Ducati Multistrada 950 S?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ducati Multistrada 950 S looks gorgeous in new 'GP White' livery: India launch likely soon!

Ducati Multistrada 950 S looks gorgeous in new 'GP White' livery: India launch likely soon!

Vanlife future of travel in India: How to convert a van into a motorhome

Vanlife future of travel in India: How to convert a van into a motorhome

Honda Unicorn BS6 receives first price hike: Costlier by this much

Honda Unicorn BS6 receives first price hike: Costlier by this much

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price increased: Here's how much you now pay for the Intruder rival

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price increased: Here's how much you now pay for the Intruder rival

Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon price in India increased: Now pay this much more!

Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon price in India increased: Now pay this much more!

MG Hector Plus: Styling, interior, features and more detailed in images

MG Hector Plus: Styling, interior, features and more detailed in images

Capsized cargo ship with 4,200 Hyundai, Kia cars to be cut open with massive chain

Capsized cargo ship with 4,200 Hyundai, Kia cars to be cut open with massive chain

Former Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier steps down: New board chairman to be appointed in August

Former Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier steps down: New board chairman to be appointed in August

EESL to install 162 EV charging stations in Noida: Locations, charging cost revealed

EESL to install 162 EV charging stations in Noida: Locations, charging cost revealed

Accelerating technological integration crucial to emerging out of COVID-19 situation: Shell Lubricants India

Accelerating technological integration crucial to emerging out of COVID-19 situation: Shell Lubricants India

Toyota Prius recalled in India over possibility of crash without driver error

Toyota Prius recalled in India over possibility of crash without driver error

Diesel passenger vehicle share in India may decline to 15-18% in FY 2022: ICRA

Diesel passenger vehicle share in India may decline to 15-18% in FY 2022: ICRA

Price hike alert! Suzuki Intruder BS6 gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Suzuki Intruder BS6 gets costlier in India by this much

New Tata Winger BS6 specifications out: Power, variants, seating space explained

New Tata Winger BS6 specifications out: Power, variants, seating space explained

MG Hector Plus launch on July 13: 5 important things about Toyota Innova Crysta rival

MG Hector Plus launch on July 13: 5 important things about Toyota Innova Crysta rival

TVS Apache RR310 BS6 price increased: KTM RC390 rival still most affordable in class

TVS Apache RR310 BS6 price increased: KTM RC390 rival still most affordable in class

Honda Civic BS6 launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now more expensive by this much

Honda Civic BS6 launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now more expensive by this much

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 launched in India: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival price increased

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 launched in India: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival price increased

Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed: Most powerful topless Lambo ever with 819hp

Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed: Most powerful topless Lambo ever with 819hp

Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn

Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn