Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak launched at Rs 21.42 lakh: Why it costs as much as a Jeep Compass

Ducati has launched the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak edition in India at a starting price of Rs 21.42 lakh ex-showroom. Before you check your bank balance and credit scores, it is important to know why Ducati and the Multistrada chose the Pikes Peak theme for the special edition Multi. It’s a little-known fact, that the Multistrada has long been one of the strongest contenders at the hill in Pikes Peak, only losing the coveted title last year. A sports tourers with enough sport credibility to take on a hill climb just adds tremendous value to the machine and is a good enough reason for most enthusiasts to write a cheque.

The 2018 Multistrada Pikes Peak is even more special as the launch was preceded by Ducati reclaiming their crown at the American hill climb event as Ducati racer Carlin Dunne led the 2018 Spider Grips Ducati Pikes Peak team to victory as King of the Mountain during this year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC). Dunne completed this year “Race to the Clouds” in 9:59:102. The win marks Ducati’s seventh victory on the mountain since the company’s debut in 2008. The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, in case you're wondering, is held in an area of the Rocky Mountains in the United States of America outside Colorado Springs. Spanning over 20 kilometres, the track ascends almost 2,000 metres in its course, making it one of the most gruelling hills climbs in the world. Dunne, a pikes peak veteran, was the first person to break the 10-minute mark on a motorcycle way back in 2012.

The Multistrada Pikes Peak edition is based on the skeleton of the Multistrada S, which means that the Sports Tourer uses the 1262 cc Euro 4 compliant Ducati Testastretta DVT engine along with new chassis dimensions, which include a new front end geometry and a longer swingarm. The changes on the bike make it ideal for cutting your way through twisty sections of tarmac spaghetti just like you would on a hill-climb.

The Pikes Peak edition also features a new colour-scheme, based on the livery that was used on the Ducati Pikes Peak challenger. The Pikes Peak edition also comes equipped with new forged aluminium wheels, which are significantly lighter than those on the Multistrada 1260 S. In addition, the bike is fitted with the Öhlins front fork and Öhlins TTX36 shock, which can both be adjusted mechanically. Bookings for the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak are officially open across Ducati showrooms in India, although the Pikes Peak edition will be available in limited numbers, so if you are interested in Ducati’s flagship sports-tourer at more than Rs 21 lakh you’d better hurry!