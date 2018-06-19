Ducati Multistrada 1260 launched at price of Rs 15.99 lakh: Most powerful Multistrada goes on sale

Ducati has just launched the new Multistrada 1260 and Multistrada 1260 S in India. The price of the company's flagship adventure tourer range starts at Rs 15.99 lakh with the standard model and if you wish to buy the more premium Multistrada 1260 S, you will have to shell out Rs 18.06 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, India). The pricing is introductory which means the figures will see a rise at a later stage. The Ducati Multistrada 1260 is on sale in the global markets in a total of four versions namely standard, Multistrada 1260 S, Multistrada 1260 D-Air and Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak. India, however, gets two of the aforementioned models. The new Ducati Multistrada 1260 is the most powerful motorcycle in the company's Multistrada line up as it sources power from a 1262cc, L-twin, Testastretta engine. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission and is the same unit that does duty on the XDiavel. The fuel injected engine is good for developing a maximum power output of 158 bhp while the peak torque figure is rated at 130 Nm.

The motorcycle gets multiple riding modes and also claims to have the best power-to-weight ratio in the segment. The 1260 also receives a quickshifter that allows gearshifts without using the clutch. The electronics package of the Ducati Multistrada 1260 includes wheelie control, cruise control, cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), skyhook suspension and a quickshifter is available on few variants. Furthermore, the bike also features a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster that gets a Ducati multimedia system. The Ducati Multistrada 1260 also comes equipped with cornering lights along with full LED headlamps that offer better illumination than the conventional units.

Ducati Multistrada 1260 side profile

The new Ducati Multistrada 1260 gets a new alloy wheel design and these are said to be lighter than the ones that used to come on the previous model. While the Ducati Multistrada 1260 range gets Brembo brakes and cornering ABS as standard, the Multistrada 1260 S receives Evo M50 four-piston callipers. Ducati says that the Multistrada 1260 is one of the lowest maintenance demanding motorcycles in the segment. The bike requires an oil change at 15,000 km interval while Desmo Service Valve Clearance Control is required every 30,000 km.

Ducati Multistrada 1260 coloured instrument cluster

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 competes with the likes of Triumph Tiger 1200 and the BMW R 1200 GS in the high-end adventure tourer territory. Triumph has been pretty aggressive with its Tiger range and has launched the heavily updated versions of Tiger 800 and Tiger 1200 in India a few weeks back. Now, with the new and more powerful Ducati Multistrada, one can clearly see that the ADV game in India has stepped up to a new level.