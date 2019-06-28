Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro to be launched in India on July 9

Ducati has been steadily increasing their India portfolio. Their latest launch is going to be the 1260 Enduro. The Multistrada 1260 that replaced the 1200 earlier this year will now have a more off-road worthy cousin joining it. While the Multistrada 1260 retails for Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom, the Enduro will be priced slightly higher. It will also come with tubeless rubber but on wire spoke wheels. The dry weight of the motorcycle is 256kg. The same twin-cylinder 158hp/128Nm, Testrastretta DVT motor power this motorcycle. A Ducati quick-shifter (up and down) 6-speed gearbox is mated to this motor.

Along with the regular styling of the Multistrada 1260, the Enduro also brings with it a longer travel suspension. However, the seat height has been lowered from the previous-gen. It now stands at a competitive 860mm. Want to lower it down further? Ducati has got the optional 840mm seat height ready too.

Like with the regular Multistrada, even this one gets a cornering ABS, six-axis IMU, Vehicle Hold Control, four riding modes that can be configured at standstill (Urban, Sport, Touring and Enduro), Ducati Wheelie Control and Ducati Traction Control. Since the entire motorcycle is electronically controlled, the suspension too is electronic. Ducati calls it Skyhook.

The previous-gen Multistrada sold in large numbers. However, the Enduro was restricted to the serious off-road oriented folks. This new generation model too should follow the previous model's sales numbers.