Ducati MotoE prototype revealed

Ducati is going electric. While that sinks in, allow us to announce that the brand’s upcoming electric MotoE prototype has recently been tested by former MotoGP rider and 2019 FIM Enel MotoE competitor, Alex de Angelis at the Vallelunga Circuit just north of Rome. Code-named the ‘V21L’, a video of this electric Ducati burning some serious rubber can be streamed on the Italian company’s social media platforms and YouTube Channel.

“Ever since we took the Ducati MotoE prototype to the track for the first time, development work on the project has never stopped, not even for a moment. The hard work of the whole team is paying off for the efforts made through continuous progress, which is giving us great satisfaction. In just four months, our prototype has already tackled the curves of some of the main Italian circuits, providing positive responses. There is still a lot of work to do, but the direction is certainly the right one”, said Roberto Canè, Director, Ducati eMobility.

Since the first track test, carried out at the Misano World Circuit in December 2021, the development of Ducati’s first-ever electric bike has proceeded through analysis of the collected data, technical developments, and numerous tests carried out internally and at major motorcycle circuits.



The video suggests that Ducati is religiously developing their first big electric motorcycle after winning the bid to become the sole supplier of MotoE World Cup motorcycles. Could it be the start of an EV revolution at Ducati?