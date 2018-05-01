Ducati Monster 821 vs Suzuki GSX-S750 vs Triumph Street Triple S vs Kawasaki Z900 vs Yamaha MT-09: Price in India, features, specs comparison

Ducati has just launched the 2018 iteration of Monster 821 in India and has further spiced up the rivalry in the high-end naked streetfighter segment. The battle already got fierce a few days back when Suzuki rode in the new GSX-S750 to our shores at a mouth-watering price. The segment already had some worthy contenders like the British Brute Triumph Street Triple S and the aggressive Jap Kawasaki Z900. Yamaha’s MT-09 has also been in India for the last couple of years but has been unable to impress in terms of sales. The prime reason being, the MT-09 lacks the big bike looks as it belongs to the tracer breed of motorcycles and looks are something that matter the most in a price sensitive market like ours. So, with the latest two new hot launches, we feel it is the right time to compare all these naked machines on paper to see which one excels in which area.

Also Read: 2018 Ducati Monster 821 launched in India at Rs 9.51 lakh: Gets BS-IV engine & new features



Ducati Monster 821 vs Suzuki GSX-S750 vs Triumph Street Triple S vs Kawasaki Z900 vs Yamaha MT-09 Design and Styling

The 2018 Ducati Monster 821 now gets revised styling and from some angles, it seems to take styling inspiration from the bigger Monster 1200. The rounded headlamp up front is now full LED with a horseshoe type pattern that looks appealing. The overall design is on a balanced side meaning it is neither very aggressive nor too plain. The second one on the list is the Suzuki GSX-S750 that is one of the finest looking motorcycles in this segment. The front end gets an aggressive headlamp and the overall styling is based on the litre class GSX-S1000. The sharp tank shrouds, raised up tail end and the neat creases and edges, all combined together make this bike one mean looking streetfighter with a solid road presence.

Watch our Ducati Monster 821 launch preview video here:

The Triumph Street Triple S, the famous British middleweight streetfighter recently got a much-needed facelift a few months back. The front section is commanded by the signature twin pod headlamps that get LED positioning lights. The overall design is quite mature and gets some subtle changes when compared to its predecessor. The new model looks more upmarket and premium. The Kawasaki Z900 is another aggressive looking motorcycle of the lot. The company’s Z series of streetfighters have been known for their Sugomi inspired philosophy and the Z900 is no different. The motorcycle is curvier than the Z800 and its design looks forward inclined and purposeful.

Also Read: Suzuki GSX-S750 Review: Why Triumph, Kawasaki, Ducati and Honda should be worried



Last, the Yamaha MT-09 is the slimmest of the lot and its design is easily the most toned down out of the five motorcycles here. The front section gets twin robotic inspired headlamps that gel well with the overall design. The rear end is completely exposed and the rear tyre hugger with a hanging number plate is another impressive style highlight. Overall, this actually does not looks like a big bike and at first, it will be hard to believe that it is an 847cc motorcycle.

Ducati Monster 821 vs Suzuki GSX-S750 vs Triumph Street Triple S vs Kawasaki Z900 vs Yamaha MT-09 Engine Specifications

The newly launched 2018 Ducati Monster 821 is powered by an 821cc, Testastretta, V-twin engine that is good for churning out impressive power and torque outputs of 109 hp and 86 Nm. The Suzuki GSX-S750 sources power from a 749cc, inline four-cylinder engine that sheds out 114 hp of power and 81 Nm of torque. Triumph’s Street Triple S gets its power from a 765cc, inline three-cylinder engine that produces a maximum power output of 111 hp along with a peak torque of 73 Nm. Powering the Kawasaki Z900, in comparison, is a 948cc, inline four-cylinder motor that puts out 123 hp of power and 99 Nm of torque. Last but not the least, the engine on the Yamaha MT-09 displaces 847cc and has a three-cylinder layout. The mill is good for shedding out 113 hp of power and 88 Nm of torque. All bikes get a six-speed transmission. Going by figures, the Kawasaki Z900 is the most powerful out of the five motorcycles here but as we all know there's a lot more to motorcycles than sheer power figures.

Ducati Monster 821 vs Suzuki GSX-S750 vs Triumph Street Triple S vs Kawasaki Z900 vs Yamaha MT-09 engine specifications

Ducati Monster 821 vs Suzuki GSX-S750 vs Triumph Street Triple S vs Kawasaki Z900 vs Yamaha MT-09 Features

The new 2018 Ducati Monster 821 comes with a full LED headlamp section and is the only bike here to offer a coloured TFT instrument cluster. On the other hand, the Triumph Street Triple S gets a digital analogue instrumentation, which offers good information and looks good. The Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha get a fully digital unit and all of them provide detailed readouts pretty much at par with each other. The Ducati Monster 821 gets a three-stage ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) along with an eight-level traction control system and an optional quickshifter. The bike also gets three riding modes. The Suzuki GSX-S750 in comparison gets a three-level traction control system. The Japanese streetfighter also receives a standard ABS to offer added safety and convenience.

Watch our new Suzuki GSX-S750 video review here:

The Triumph Street Triple S also gets an ABS along with a switchable traction control system. The bike gets two riding modes namely Road and Rain. The Kawasaki Z900 gets the least number of electronic benefits and there is just an ABS on offer. Last, the Yamaha MT-09 shines the most when it comes to features and technology. The motorcycle has been loaded with a slipper clutch, quickshifter and ride by wire throttle technology. The quirky streetfighter also gets a quickshifter and traction control system making it more desirable in this regard. Clearly, Ducati and Yamaha have an edge in this area.

Ducati Monster 821 vs Suzuki GSX-S750 vs Triumph Street Triple S vs Kawasaki Z900 vs Yamaha MT-09 Dimensions

The new Ducati Monster 821 is the longest motorcycle in this comparison at a length of 2170mm. In terms of width, the Kawasaki Z900 is the most generous as the figure stands at 825mm. The Yamaha MT-09 stands the tallest in front of its rivals here with a height of 1120mm. The wheelbase of the Ducati Monster 821 is also the longest as the figure stands at 1480mm. The Triumph Street Triple S takes the advantage when it comes to weight and it is the lightest here with a total kerb weight of 186 kg.

Ducati Monster 821 Suzuki GSX-S750 Triumph Street Triple S Kawasaki Z900 Yamaha MT-09 Length 2170mm 2125mm 2065mm 2065mm 2075mm Width 800mm 785mm 735mm 825mm 815mm Height 1055mm 1055mm 1060mm 1065mm 1120mm Wheelbase 1480mm 1455mm 1410mm 1450mm 1440mm Kerb weight 206 kg 213 kg 186 kg 210 kg 193 kg

Ducati Monster 821 vs Suzuki GSX-S750 vs Triumph Street Triple S vs Kawasaki Z900 vs Yamaha MT-09 Price and Our Take

The Ducati Monster 821 has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 9.51 lakh. The Suzuki GSX-S750 made its entry a few days back at a tempting price of Rs 7.45 lakh and hence, is significantly cheaper than the Ducati. The Triumph Street Triple S can be yours for a price of Rs 9.19 lakh and the Yamaha MT-09 is costlier with its price tag of Rs 9.55 lakh. Last, the Kawasaki Z900 is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 7.68 lakh, making the Yamaha most expensive and the Suzuki GSX-S750 the cheapest of the lot. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Price Ducati Monster 821 Suzuki GSX-S750 Triumph Street Triple S Kawasaki Z900 Yamaha MT-09 (ex-showroom) Rs 9.51 lakh Rs 7.45 lakh Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 7.68 lakh Rs 9.55 lakh

The Kawasaki Z900 is the most powerful here and competitively priced at Rs 7.68 lakh. However, the bike lacks some electronic aids and doesn't offer features at par with the competition. The Yamaha MT-09 gets the maximum number of features and is the most expensive bike in this comparo. Working against is the fact that the styling is not up to everyone’s taste and if you are expecting big bike looks after spending close to Rs 10 lakh, this bike might not impress completely. Ducati Monster 821 has just received an update and is definitely more desirable than earlier. The introductory pricing is also decent and the feature list is quite extensive.

Triumph’s Street Triple S comes sensibly priced and offers a bucket list of features that you would normally expect from a motorcycle of this price point. However, in our opinion, the Suzuki GSX-S750 is the sweetest deal here as it presents a perfect balance between power, features, rideability and an appealing design. The fact that it is the best sounding machine out of the five too!