Ducati Monster 797+ launched in India at Rs 8.03 lakh: Monster 821 deliveries begin

In continuation with the celebration of 25 years of Monster, Ducati India announced the launch of Monster 797+ which is an upgraded version of the Monster 797. Customers can now buy the 797+ at the same price of Rs 8.03 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Monster 797+ is an upgraded version of the baby Monster. It has been given new accessories that enhance design and functionality - at a price tag same as the Monster 797. The Monster 797+ version comes with a front fairing and passenger seat cover, both matching the tank and front mudguard. The front fairing optimizes the rider’s aerodynamic protection furthermore enriching riding comfort.

Ducati also commenced the deliveries of Monster 821 in India at an introductory price of Rs 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Monster 821 pays homage to the legacy of the Monster 900, bringing a true naked sport to the table.

The entry-level Monster is powered by a 803cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 73 hp and 67 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The Monster 821, on the other hand, is powered by a 821cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 107 bhp and 86 Nm.

Also read: Ducati Monster 821 vs its streetfighter competitors in India: Cheapest, costliest, most powerful and much more

Also read: Ducati launches Ever Red extended warranty programme, now avail 2 years of extra warranty on your Ducati

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said “We are constantly trying to give more to our customers. Since decades the Monster family has been upholding the elements of sportiness, fun and contemporary. Monster is an important family for Ducati’s portfolio and we are confident that Monster 821 and 797+ will excite the luxury biking enthusiasts in India.”

Ducati Monster 797 review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Both Monster 797+ and Monster 821 are now available in India across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and also the very recently inaugurated dealership in Chennai.