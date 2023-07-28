Ducati Monster 30th anniversary edition: All you need to know

Ducati Monster 30° Anniversario is leaner, and meaner and is only limited to 500 units.

Ducati took the covers of the Monster 30th anniversary edition, the Monster 30° Anniversario version. The new edition marks 30 years of the Monster nameplate. It was first launched in 1993 and has sold 350,000 Monster units worldwide.

Ducati Monster 30th anniversary edition: Special Design

There are only 500 units of the limited edition Monster. It comes in a special Tricolour 30th Anniversary livery, which is made in Italy. To make the customers feel special, the Monster will get a customized plate with the model’s name and serial number certificate of authenticity and a dedicated motorcycle cover. To ensure that the Monster 30° Anniversario stands out from the standard version, its seat has the special 30-year logo and a dedicated animation of the instrument cluster when the motorcycle is switched on. Add a dash of premiumness, the Monster 30° Anniversario sports special gold finish wheel rims, exhaust pipe and eye-catching Ohlins front forks.

Ducati Monster 30th anniversary edition: Equipment

Being a limited edition Monster, Ducati has packed it with many additional goodies that come standard with this version. The Monster 30° Anniversario showcases the fully-adjustable Ohlins NIX30 front forks, which are lighter than the Monster and Monster+ trims and will offer better ride quality and handling prowess. It also comes standard with a full-adjustable Ohlins mono shock and an adjustable steering damper.

The Monster 30° Anniversario also sports specially designed forged aluminium wheels rather than cast wheels, which are 1.86 kg lighter than the standard version. The braking system is by Brembo with Stylema calipers.

According to Ducati, due to the state-of-the-art equipment and hardware, the Monster 30° Anniversario’s curb weight is 184 kg making it 4 kg less than the standard version.

Ducati Monster 30th anniversary edition: Engine and Electronics

The anniversary edition Monster is powered by the tried-and-tested 937ccTestastretta 11° engine, a liquid-cooled 4-valve twin-cylinder with a total power out of 109 bhp and 93 Nm of torque. It offers three riding modes — Sport, Road and Wet. It comes packed with features like ABS Cornering, Traction Control, Wheelie Control, and Launch Control and it comes equipped with a lithium battery to reduce its total weight.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates