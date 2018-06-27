Ducati Monster 1200 25 Anniversario: What makes this limited edition model special

First presented at the Cologne trade fair in 1992, with production beginning on 5 March 1993, it didn't take very long for the Ducati Monster to climb to the status of an icon. It was pretty much the prodigy child for the world of Naked Sports motorcycles, building a community of Monster fans. Over 325,000 of Ducati Monsters have been made ever since 1993. It has now been 25 years since the mark 1 Monster was rolled out and to celebrate the occasion, Italian motorcycle manufacturer has built the limited edition Ducati Monster 1200 25° Anniversario.

Ducati Monster 1200 25° Anniversario will be limited to only 500 units. The limited edition motorcycle has been characterised by an exclusive livery featuring the three colours of the Italian flag on the nose fairing, fuel tank and passenger seat cover, inspired by the 2008 Monster S4RS Testastretta Tricolore.

The new paint job complements the prestige seat which is embroidered with the 25th-anniversary logo. The other distinguishing feature for the 1200 25° Anniversario is the gold coloured frame and forged Marchesini wheels with W spokes in the same colour.

Details machined from solid, such as the mirrors, frame plugs, handlebar end weights and the petrol cap will come as standard fittings. The articulated brake and clutch levers, as well as the plate holder, are also in aluminium, while the front and rear mudguards, the keyhole cover and the exhaust heat guard are in carbon fibre. The Monster 1200 25° Anniversario also comes with a bike cover, decorated with the particular logo of this special limited edition.

Ducati Monster 1200 25° Anniversario's chassis set-up boasts of a tubular steel trellis frame. It gets a single-sided swingarm in aluminium, a fully adjustable Öhlins fork with 48 mm diameter and an Öhlins rear suspension which is also fully adjustable. Braking is handled by two 330 mm Brembo discs paired with Brembo M50 monobloc callipers up front and a rear 245 mm disk paired with a Brembo calliper.

The limited edition is powered by the latest evolution of the Testastretta 11° DS twin-cylinder engine that puts out 147 hp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 124 Nm at 7,750 rpm.

The electronic package for the Ducati Monster 1200 25° Anniversario features three different Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), as well as an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which supplies information to the ABS Bosch Cornering and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) systems. It also gets Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down (DQS) for swift gear changes without using the clutch.

The Monster 1200 25° Anniversario comes with a colour TFT instrument panel which allows the rider to regulate the Riding Mode settings. In addition, the headlight is equipped with a DRL (Daytime Running Light) system.

The Monster 1200 25° Anniversario will be available in the UK towards the end of the year and has an SRP £17,390 OTR.