Ducati Link App makes biking social! Record, share and customise your riding

Ducati Link App is available for both iOS and Android.Ducati has launched a new mobile phone application called Ducati Link App. The Bologna-based motorbike manufacturer built the app in partnership with e-Novia and says that it has been developed with three fundamental pleasures of biking in mind. The first one is the connection between the smartphone and machine. Using Bluetooth technology, the application connects to the bike and, while riding, records information supplied by the onboard control unit such as speed, lean angle, power delivery and acceleration. Then, at the end of the ride, the rider can check aspects of his performance, analysing the evolution of the data over the course of the journey.

Secondly, recording journeys. Using the smartphone’s GPS, the Ducati Link App records the route travelled and, by allowing a rider to integrate photos and comments, enables them to relive the highlights of his experience.

And the third one revolves around sharing those journey with fellow motorcyclists. A rider can use the app to share details of itineraries, images, and suggestions for other bikers.

Through the Ducati Link App, a rider can use his/her smartphone to set the travel mode, which is a combination of load and Riding Mode), and customise the parameters of each Riding Mode (ABS, Ducati Traction Control, etc.). Besides these functions, the app also makes available a host of information including when the next service is due, an e-version of the owner’s manual and the Ducati Store locator.

The new Ducati Link App is open to all motorcyclists. Recording and sharing of itineraries is not dependent on the connection between the app and motorcycle. However, the function of exchanging data between motorcycle and smartphone can currently only be done by Ducati Multistrada 1260 owners.

Ducati has said that the app will be constantly updated, adding new functions and extending them to other models. The app is available for iOS and Android. A user can create a new login id or if they're already registered on Ducati website, they can use the existing credentials.