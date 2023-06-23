Ducati launches Panigale V4 R in India at Rs 69.99 lakh

Ducati has allotted 5 units of its most powerful Panigale V4 R for India and all have been booked. Deliveries will begin soon.

Volkswagen-owned Ducati has launched its most powerful motorcycle, the V4 R in India at Rs 69.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The motorcycle is built at Ducati’s factory in Bologna and is sold in India as a CBU. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer has allotted 5 units for India and all are sold out, while deliveries will begin soon.

The new Ducati Panigale V4 R has the presence of carbon wings and a MotoGP-inspired livery, which integrates the white plates with the number “1” signifying Ducati’s status as a champion in MotoGP and WorldSBK championships.

Powering the new Panigale V4 R is a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R V4 engine, capable of revving to 16,500rpm. The engine makes 215bhp, however, with an Akrapovic exhaust, the engine is capable of making 234bhp. Ducati says that it has developed a special engine oil in collaboration with Shell, which further increases the power output to 237bhp.

In terms of equipment, the new Panigale V4 R gets Ohlins NPX25/30 pressurized forks up front with a TTX36 rear shock, an adjustable rear swingarm, and Brembo brakes amongst others. It also gets a full suite of electronic nannies such as Ducati Traction Control and the Ride By Wire system, Engine Brake Control EVO 2 strategy, a new strategy for the DQS and the cooling fan control update.

As far as riding modes are concerned, the new Power Mode logic has been adopted with dedicated calibrations for the Desmosedici Stradale R engine. There are four engine strategies: Full, High, Medium, and Low. Full and Low are newly designed, while the High and Medium configurations have been revised.