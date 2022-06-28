Ducati launches new activewear garments to enhance rider comfort

The bikemaker’s new product lines of technical base layer garments are designed in collaboration with Aquafil.

Italian superbike maker Ducati has launched the new Cool Down 2 and Warm Up 2 technical base layer product lines. Created in collaboration with Aquafil, the lines consist of products designed to be worn under jackets, trousers, or helmets to increase the rider’s thermal comfort. The garments of the Ducati technical base layer collection are made of lightweight fabric and created without seams in order to eliminate irritation and discomfort from rubbing.

The products of the Cool Down 2 and Warm Up 2 lines are made with Dryarn. In addition to being the lightest fibre, Dryarn is water repellent, breathable, bacteriostatic, and dermatologically tested.

As the latest generation of activewear garments, the new Ducati collection stands out for its breathability and thermoregulation.

The Cool Down 2 line, designed for sporty use on the track or on the road, includes items that have cooling, anti-sweat, and anti-odour properties. The Cool Down 2 line is made up of garments designed specifically for motorcycle use. Among the items in the line are technical t-shirts (long, short, or sleeveless), balaclavas, and technical socks.

The Warm Up 2 line, designed for sport-touring and road use, includes items that are the ideal allies for enjoying every ride to the fullest and riding pleasure even when the temperatures get colder. The collection includes a long-sleeve thermal t-shirt and pants, a balaclava, and thermal socks.