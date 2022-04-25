Ducati launches Multistrada V2 at Rs 14.65 lakh: Specifications, features, variants

Available in two trims, the Multistrada V2 is 5 kg lighter than its predecessor.

Ducati rides in with the new Multistrada V2 in India and is available in two versions. The standard ADV costs Rs 14.65 lakh while the Multistrada V2 S comes in two paint schemes — the Red at Rs 16.65 lakh and the Street Grey at 16.84 lakh, all ex-showroom India. The Multistrada V2 will lock horns against Triumph Tiger 900 and BMW F 900 XR, which start from Rs 13.70 lakh and Rs 12.30 lakh respectively, ex-showroom India.

One of the most notable updates the new Multistrada V2 receives is a weight reduction of 5 kg as compared to the previous Multistrada 950. Ducati has managed to achieve this by making the engine lighter by 2 kg, new wheel rims, mirrors by 0.7 kg from the Multistrada V4, new aluminium front brake disc flanges by 0.5 kg and other components. The dry weight of the standard version is 199 kg and 202 kg for the S version. The Italian premium motorcycle maker is also offering new spoked rims as an accessory.

The new ADV is powered by the same 937cc Testastretta engine that was in the Multistrada 950. The powertrain continues to churn out 111.5 bhp, but it now gets a bump in torque from 94Nm to 96Nm. The engine has received some updates like new connecting rods, a new 8-disc hydraulic clutch and an updated gearbox, which has helped bring down the weight of the motorcycle.

Ducati has also changed the ergonomics of the Multistrada V2 as the saddle height is lower by 10mm at 830mm, making it more accessible for riders. The seat is also narrower in shape for the riders to confidently place their feet on the ground. There is an option to choose a low saddle accessory in combination with a lower suspension kit, which decreases the seat height to 790mm.

The standard Multistrada V2 trim is equipped with a 48 mm diameter upside-down KYB front fork with 170 mm travel and a manually adjustable rear shock absorber. The S trim, on the other hand, gets 48mm SACHS front forks and Ducati’s Skyhook electric semi-active suspension system. Both the versions come standard with Brembo brakes and ABS Cornering function, twin 320mm front discs and a single 265mm disc at the rear.

As expected, the Multistrada V2 is fully loaded with features like multiple riding modes, different levels of traction control, ABS cornering, Vehicle Hold Control etc. The S gets a full-LED headlamp with the Ducati Cornering Lights, Quick Shift Up & Down (DQS), Cruise Control and a 5-inch colour TFT screen.