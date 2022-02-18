Ducati introduces limited edition XDiavel Nera: Only 500 units to be sold

This limited edition of the XDiavel gets a new all-black paint scheme and seats made of special leather that will be available in five colour options.

Ducati has revealed the XDiavel Nera edition which will be sold in limited numbers. This new edition of the cruiser is born out of a partnership between Ducati and Poltrona Frau, a well-known Italian furniture manufacturer. A total of 500 units of XDiavel Nera will be sold across the world. The bike can be ordered and will be available on Ducati Dealerships starting from March 2022.

The new XDiavel Nera gets a slew of cosmetic upgrades including a new “Black on Black” livery which makes use of gloss and matt black colour scheme. It gets bright red brake callipers, newly designed machined and forged alloy wheels and engine head covers. The new seat cover is made of Pelle Frau soft natural leather and saddled by hand. One can see a new X-shaped pattern engraved into this new saddle. While the motorcycle is only available in a single colour option, customers can choose from five different seat colours – Siam Red, Steel Blue, Cemento, India and Selva. For added comfort and convenience, customers will be able to get a backrest in the same material as the seat as an accessory.

Apart from the cosmetic changes, customers can also order a custom helmet with the bike. The helmet has been designed to complement the design of the motorcycle. The owners of this special edition motorcycle will also get an exclusive keyring and document holder made of Pelle Frau leather in the matching colour to the one chosen for the saddle.

Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati: “The XDiavel Nera project was born from the encounter between two Italian excellences. Ducati and Poltrona Frau are two brands with a unique history, they share a passion for beauty and well-made objects, they are strongly Italian and make craftsmanship a distinctive element, always supporting it with sophisticated technological solutions and the use of high-quality materials. The XDiavel Nera perfectly summarizes the values ​​that unite Ducati and Poltrona Frau. It is a unique motorcycle with an unmistakable identity, a splendid expression of the excellence of Made in Italy “.

This is not the first time that Poltrona Frau has collaborated with an automaker on a project. In fact, the company had previously worked with Ducati on the Scrambler Club Italia. They have also lent their expertise in designing interiors for all kinds of automobiles including the likes of Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Jaguar and more.

Giovanni Maiolo, Poltrona Frau Interiors in Motion Business Unit Director: “There is great satisfaction for the work done together with Ducati on the XDiavel Nera. We are proud to be part of this 100 per cent Italian project that has fascinated us from the very beginning and has given us the opportunity to once again demonstrate our know-how and our ability to design in co-design projects by combining innovation and craftsmanship.”

The Ducati XDiavel Nera will also be powered by the same Testastretta DVT 1262 engine which is found in the other versions of the bike. This engine is capable of producing 157.8bhp@9,500rpm and a peak torque of 127.4Nm@5,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.