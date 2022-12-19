Ducati India to hike price of all its motorcycles from 1 January 2023

Ducati promises to launch all its motorcycles that have been unveiled globally, in India.

Ducati India has joined the bandwagon of auto manufacturers set to increase the price of their portfolio next year. Although they are yet to reveal the exact percentage of the hike, the brand has confirmed that the price hike will come into effect from 1st January 2023 and will be applicable on all authorised Ducati dealerships across the country in cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai and Kochi.

Previously, automotive companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Volkswagen, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault and Tork Electric have announced a similar plan to hike the price of their products from 1st January 2023. Ducati is the latest entrant into the list and has announced that the price hike by Ducati India will be levied on the ex-showroom price of the entire portfolio offered by the Italian brand in the Indian market.

Similar to other manufacturers, Ducati India has also cited rising input prices, raw materials, logistics and cost of production as a reason for the upcoming price hike. The company claimed that it was bearing the brunt of the rise in costs but have now decided to pass on this cost from the next calendar year with the revision of prices for their entire product range in India.

Ducati World Premiere 2023: New bikes for India?

Ducati promises to launch all its motorcycles that have been unveiled globally, in India and will also share an update on the MY motorcycle range in January 2023. The brand introduced its MY23 motorcycle range at the Ducati World Premiere 2023 which witnessed the introduction of the V4 range consisting of the Panigale V4 R, Diavel V4, Multistrada V4 Rally and Streetfighter V4. Ducati also introduced three brand new motorcycle models – Monster SP, Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini and the new Scrambler 2G in three variants – Nightshift, Full Throttle and Icon that is claimed to have received positive feedback from the riding community.