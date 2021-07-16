Ducati India opens pre-bookings for Multistrada V4 at Rs 1 lakh: Launch soon

Ducati Multistrada V4 is the world’s first production bike to feature front and rear rider assistance radar-system.

By:July 16, 2021 6:49 PM

Ducati India today announced the opening of bookings for the all-new Multistrada V4 in the country. The Multistrada V4 has been developed from the ground up and will headline Ducati’s family of adventure tourer bikes in both capability and technology prowess. Ducati India is accepting bookings for the all-new Multistrada V4, V4 S for an initial amount of Rs 1 lakh. Customers can book their Multistrada V4 at their nearest Ducati dealerships till the current stocks last.

The deliveries for the Multistrada V4 will begin soon after the launch and it will be available on display across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai. Test rides for the new Multistrada V4 will also begin shortly after the launch, under the Ducati Cares programme for safety measures relating to the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Multistrada V4 is the world’s first production bike to feature front and rear rider assistance radar-system. The front radar feeds data to the ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) and maintains the bike at the user-set distance from vehicles in the front between speeds of 30 km/h and 160 km/h. On the other hand, the rear radar detects and reports vehicles in the blind spot. Other features on the V4 include cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), and also, Ducati Traction Control (DTC).

It is powered by the all-new 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine that is good for 168 hp at 10,500 rpm and a peak torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.

Also read: Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

The base Multistrada V4 comes with a fully-adjustable 50 mm upside-down forks at the front along with an adjustable monoshock with Marzocchi sourced cantilever layout. On the other hand, the Ducati Multstrada V4 S and V4 S Sport come with a semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension system that has been upgraded with auto-levelling function.

The motorcycle will be launched in India very soon, and more details on price, variants, standard equipment will be shared at the time of its launch.

