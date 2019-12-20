Ducati India opens new dealership in New Delhi: What this 3,200 sq ft premium facility has on offer!

Ducati India has announced the launch of its new dealership in New Delhi. The company announced that the new 3,200 square feet showroom is set up by North Star Automotive in the Western part of Delhi. The 1,600 square feet service facility is equipped with ultra-modern equipment and gets a team of highly qualified and trained service personnel. The new dealership is situated in Naraina Industrial Area in Delhi-NCR. The latest Ducati dealership in New Delhi is equipped with 3S facilities - Sales, Service & Spares. The new outlet will sell all twenty-eight Ducati models across seven different families, from the Monster to the Diavel 1260 power cruiser along with the Multistrada and Hypermotard family. Apart from this, the brand will also be retailing the SuperSport and the flagship supersport Panigale superbikes including the Panigale V4 and the V4 R. Not only this, Ducati customers can also buy Ducati's apparel and accessories of both Ducati and Scrambler brand. Ducati’s existing motorcycle range starts with the Scrambler Icon at Rs 7.89 lakh and goes all the way to the Panigale V4 R that is pried at Rs 51.80 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom India).

Commenting on the launch of new dealership, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said that Ducati is glad to partner with North Star Automotive to open new Ducati dealership in the heart of India. North Star Automotive has the right mix of talented individuals who’re not just passionate enthusiasts but are also Ducatisti, and that will certainly help Ducati in catering to the company's existing as well as prospective customers. He added that he is confident that with this dealership, Ducati will be able to cater to the demands of the rider fraternity in a much more refined, and seamless manner.

Sanjeev Oberoi, Dealer Partner at North Star Automotive said that he is extremely proud to be associated with the most revered motorcycle brand in the world. He added that being passionate Ducatisti, who ride, race and understand the DNA of Ducati. Kulwant Singh, Dealer Partner at North Star Automotive added that the new dealership has the perfect location and with their presence in Delhi, they will be more accessible to the focus markets of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.