Ducati India appoints Bipul Chandra as its new Managing Director

Ducati India has announced a change in its management structure. With Sergi Canovas moving to an international role, Ducati Motor Holding has the appointment of Bipul Chandra as its the Managing Director for India operations. In his earlier role, Chandra was Ducati India’s Sales Director and has now assumed the position of Managing Director for the brand. In his new position, Chandra will be responsible for spearheading Ducati’s business growth and network expansion in India. With over two decades of experience in the auto industry, Chandra has played an instrumental role in steering the growth and expansion of multiple brands such as Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Being an industry veteran, Chandra has decent analytical skills, system & process orientation, strong inter-personal skills and also has the ability to work in a multicultural & geographical environment. Commenting on his new role, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said that it's an honor to be associated with a leading global superbike manufacturer. He further adds that it was an absolute pleasure working with the India team and he looks forward to newer challenges in my role as the Managing Director for Ducati in India.

Sergi Canovas had lead Ducati India from June 2017 to January 2020. Before him, Ravi Avalur was responsible for the brand's India operations starting 2014 to 2017. The Indian two-wheeler market, which is one of the largest in the world is currently going through the BS6 transition phase. While multiple manufacturers have announced the products that meet new stringent norms, there are still many that are yet to introduce the same.

