Ducati inaugurates new dealership in Hyderabad: What all Ducati’s ninth outlet in India has on offer

Ducati has recently announced the launch of its ninth dealership in India in the city of Hyderabad. The 10,300 square feet 3S facility in Hyderabad has been established by S&S AutoNation and is located in the urban commercial center of Hyderabad, Banjara Hills. The latest dealership by Ducati India is located on the Road No. 12, Banjara Hills of Hyderabad. Ducati’s new dealership in Hyderabad is equipped with 3S facilities - Sales, Service, Spares along with Ducati Approved and will cater to the entire range of Ducati motorcycles comprising of all thirty-one models across seven different families of motorcycles.

Now apart from Hyderabad, Ducati already has dealerships in the cities of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. The dealership will also allow Ducatisti to select from the complete range of apparel and accessories of both Ducati and Scrambler brands. A Desmo Owners Club is also in works for Hyderabad and once ready, the club will become the 4th DOC in India after Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

Commenting on the launch of new Ducati dealership, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said that year 2019 is off to a great start for Ducati in India. After successfully completing the Dream Tour to Rajasthan and the Off-Road Days 2nd edition in Bengaluru, the company is thrilled to expand our reach in Hyderabad. He added that Ducati has a large Ducatisti community in and around Hyderabad and this dealership will allow it to further cultivate the community in the region. He said that Ducati is proud to have one of the biggest product ranges in the market and along with world-class after-sales & service and our partnership with S&S AutoNation, the company looks forward to provide the true Ducati riding and ownership experience and make this market very important for it.

Stay tuned for more updates!