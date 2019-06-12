Ducati Hypermotard 950 launched in India: Priced at Rs 11.99 lakh

Ducati India has introduced the all-new Ducati Hypermotard 950 for an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.99 lakh. The Hypermotard 950 borrows distinctive looks of its 1100 brawnier sibling and adds minimalism, aggressiveness, and lightweight with the latest tech from Ducati.

The Hypermotard 950 gets a 937cc twin-cylinder Testastretta 11° heart. It is tuned to deliver 114hp at 9,000rpm and 96.1Nm of peak torque available at 7,250rpm. Ducati claims that the engine has been radically revised and is lighter by 1.5 kilos, and puts out 4hp more than its predecessor.

The styling of the bike is trademark Hypermotard with its beak at the front and gets new daytime running lights. It gets twin under-seat tailpipes, with the light rear Trellis sub-frame is kept in view. Overall the bike is 4 kilogrammes lighter compared to the previous model. Credit for that goes to a new steel trellis frame with variable-section tubes, new rims, brake discs with aluminium flanges, lightweight Marzocchi forks with aluminium fork bodies and tubes. The forks are fully adjustable 45mm tubes and stanchions, and 170mm wheel travel. The front brakes feature two monobloc radially mounted 4-piston Brembo M4.32 calipers operated by a radial brake master cylinder with an adjustable 5-position lever.

The Hypermotard 950 gets a new handlebar, narrower side profile and a new seat with a flat extended profile which revises the riding position to make it more comfortable and easier live with. The design and interface of the 4.3-inch TFT display are inspired from the panel on the Panigale V4. The bike sits on Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres with 120/70 ZR17 up front and 180/55/55 ZR17 at the rear.

Bookings for the Ducati Hypermotard 950 are now open at all Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad