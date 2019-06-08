Ducati Hypermotard 950 India launch date out! What’s new on Hypermotard 939 replacement

Ducati has just announced the launch date for the new Hypermotard 950 for India. The motorcycle will be launched on 12th June and in typical Ducati fashion, the arrival of the bike will be announced digitally through Twitter. The new Ducati Hypermotard 950 was unveiled at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy last year and the bike comes in two variants namely the standard Hypermotard 950 and the Hypermotard 950 SP. The new 2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 is a replacement for the Hypermotard 939. The new model gets a new engine, chassis and suspension along with updated electronics.

The new 2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 gets power from a 937cc, Testastretta engine that comes mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected motor is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 114 bhp and 96 Nm. The standard Ducati Hypermotard 950 comes with fully adjustable Marzocchi forks up front along with Sachs monoshock. On the other hand, the more premium SP trim gets fully adjustable Ohlins set up at the front and rear. The SP variant is lighter compared to the standard model by 2 kg and tips the scales at 198 kg. This is all thanks to the lightweight Marchesini forged wheels.

While the standard model comes with a seat height of 870mm, the SP trim has a taller seat height of 890mm. Both, the Ducati Hypermotard 950 and the 950 SP get features like six-axis IMU including Bosch cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO and Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO. The two bikes also get three riding modes namely Sport, Touring, and Urban.

Prices for the new 2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 are expected to start in India around the Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. It is currently unclear as to whether the manufacturer brings both variants of the Hypermotard 950 to India or any one of them for now. More details to be revealed on 12th June, so stay tuned with us for all the action.

