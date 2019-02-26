Ducati DRE Racetrack Training for India announced: Now learn riding on a racetrack!

Ducati has announced that it will officially launch the DRE Racetrack Training Programme in India. The latest announcement comes after the recent DRE Racetrack Certification that was held in Thailand, where Gurvinder Singh and Anand Dharmaraj were certified as official DRE Racetrack Instructors, by global DRE Instructors like Dario Marchetti, Technical Director and Instructor Manager for DRE and Alessandro Valia, Official Ducati tester and DRE Instructor. The company said in a press statement that the DRE Racetrack aims at teaching, enjoyment and adrenaline where riders are provided world-class training from the most revered riders on the racetrack, while riding the most beautiful and high-performance bikes in the Ducati Superbike family.

Ducati India said that the training sessions will be spearheaded by Gurvinder Singh and Anand Dharmaraj. Gurvinder Singh, from Redline Racing is a multiple times JK Tyre Superbike Championship winner and last year he became the first rider in India to win the Championship on a stock Panigale V4 while riding for the Ducati India team. Anand Dharamaraj, the chief trainer for Bengaluru based Indimotard TWO track school has thousands of kilometers of racetrack experience under his belt and is also a Ducati certified DRE Riding Academy Instructor from 2018.

Ducati said that both riders went through an exhaustive theory test on day one and underwent complex riding drills on the racetrack on day two before they were finally awarded this certification. With this development in place, Ducati India will not only host more DRE Track Days events but will also develop one on one training sessions for the Ducatisti, who wish to hone their track riding skills and become more competitive if they wish to race in the Ducati Race cup or the National Championships.

Gurvinder Singh, DRE Certified Racetrack Instructor, added that Ducati is currently the only premium luxury brand in India that is seriously working to develop racing in India. Last year, Gurvinder won the JK Tyre Superbike Championship on a Panigale V4 and now that he has become a Ducati certified instructor, he believes it’s a dream come true and adds that he can't wait to start riding with the Ducatisti and further build their skills in India.

Anand Dharmaraj, DRE Certified Racetrack Instructor also said that his relationship with Ducati has been long standing. He says that after being a certified Riding Instructor in 2018, and recently leading the DRE Off Road Days programme in Bengaluru a couple of weeks ago, the Racetrack certification is extremely special and he looks forward to hosting the first DRE Racetrack training session in India soon.