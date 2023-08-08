Diavel is the latest Ducati to receive the V4 Granturismo engine that powers Panigale, Streetfighter and Multistrada.

Ducati has announced the launch of Diavel V4 in India at a price of Rs 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside the launch of the updated power cruiser, the Italian superbike brand has also announced its new brand ambassador for the Indian market in the form of noted Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Deliveries for the new Diavel V4 are expected to commence immediately across all Ducati stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.

Ducati Diavel V4: Design

Design of the Diavel V4 remains practically unchanged from the previous iteration. It gets a familiar low-slung stance with slightly forward-set footpegs, and tall and wide handlebars, typical of a power cruiser. Ducati is offering the Diavel V4 in two colour options namely Ducati Red and Thrilling Black.

Other visual highlights include a slightly revised headlamp cluster, a single-sided swingarm, quad-tip exhaust on a single side, a floating tail section, a muscular 20-litre fuel tank, air vents for optimum aerodynamics and fat 240/45 rear tyre with a hugger.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “I am excited to have Ranveer on board as the ambassador for Ducati in India! The Diavel V4 is the perfect motorcycle to announce this partnership as both Diavel and Ranveer command a unique presence in their respective worlds.”

Ducati Diavel V4: Features

Diavel V4 comes equipped with a host of features including full-LED lighting, a 5-inch TFT display for instrumentation, Bluetooth integration via Ducati Link App, turn-by-turn navigation, machine spoked cast aluminium alloy wheels, and a 6-axis IMU electronics package.

The electronics package consists of features like traction control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, a bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control, and power launch. In addition, it gets three power modes and four riding modes including Sport, Touring, Wet, and Urban.

Ducati Diavel V4: Mechanical specs

The biggest update in Diavel is the addition of the new V4 Granturismo engine which already propels other Ducati models like Panigale, Streetfighter, and Multistrada. This 1,158cc four-cylinder, liquid cooled engine develops 166 bhp at 10,750rpm and a peak torque of 126 Nm at 7,500rpm while being mated to a 6-speed transmission.

As for hardware, Diavel V4 is based on a monocoque chassis suspended on 50mm fully adjustable upside down front forks and a fully adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties are carried out by twin 330 mm discs at front and single 265mm rear disc, chewed down by Brembo Stylema monobloc callipers.