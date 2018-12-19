Ducati Diavel for less than Rs 6 lakh! Used Ducatis with 1 year warranty and more

That Ducati you have been dreaming off might have just come within reach as Ducati India have made their official foray into preowned bikes. Now while they may come with a slight premium to what you would pay in the market, the Ducati Pre-Owned programme comes with the peace of mind that you would want before you put your hard money down for your dream machine. Ducati India made the bold move into the pre-owned segment a few days ago and have already released about 5 motorcycles that you could buy for almost half of what you would pay for a new one. In addition, customers also get a full one year warranty on the bike that they purchase that does not have a km limit. This warranty can even be passed on to the next owner of the bike in case you decide to sell it. You also have the assurance of buying a motorcycle that is almost new with the Ducati Approved Program. In case your wondering, Ducati approved is a certified global program which the help of which you can buy Ducatis ranging from a Scrambler Icon to the Panigale V4.

Commenting on the launch of Ducati Approved program in India, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India, had said that the company's entry in the pre-owned segment in India will make Ducati more accessible to passionate bikers who aspire for the luxurious & premium experience offered by Ducati motorcycles. He believes that Ducati Approved program will help bike enthusiasts in upgrading themselves to their dream machine in a cost-efficient and assured manner. He concluded his statement by saying that with this program, Ducati aim is to sell bikes with the same level of sophistication and authenticity as offered with a new Ducati.

On offer as of now, in India is a 2016 Ducati Multistrada S, Two 2015 Ducati Diavel Carbons and a 2017 Ducati SuperSport S. Check out the details and the prices below:

2016 Ducati Multistrada S: The Ducati Multistrada S is on sale for as little Rs 9.21 lakh, to put that on perspective the Multistrada S cost about 20 lakh on road inclusive of everything. This one, in particular, has done about 14, 812 km which in terms of Ducati motors is barely used! All considered this nothing short of a steal.

2015 Ducati Diavel Carbon: At the moment, Ducati Approved have two 2015 Diavel Carbons in their garage, one of them has 7007 km on the odo, the other has 5,000 km both have about 162 hp on tap and both of them can be had as little as 5.88 lakh. Keep in mind a Diavel Carbon costs about Rs 20 lakh if you have to buy one new!

2017 Ducati SuperSport S: The last bike in the Ducati Approved Pre-Owned Kitty is a 2017 SuperSport S with 8,070 kms on the clock. The 110 hp SuperSport costs about Rs 16 lakh on the road, and this bike has barely been on it for a year!