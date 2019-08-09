Ducati Diavel 1260 launched at Rs 17.7 lakh: 159hp, multimedia system paired to Bluetooth and more

The Diavel has always been considered as a power cruiser or as its commonly referred to, "bruiser". The new Diavel 1260 rings true to that term and has retained its classic timeless design. Ducati India has launched the Diavel 1260 at Rs 17.7 lakh for the standard and Rs 19.25 lakh for the S trim, ex-showroom. The latter is the more sportier version and gets additional equipment too. The standard is available only in Sandstone Grey while the S will come in a Total Black paint scheme as well. Bookings have started across all Ducati authorised showrooms in India.

The Diavel now looks a bit more lithe than before. It's body work is nicely done while there is also a belly pan. This one isn't your traditional cruiser with raised laidback handlebars and all. Instead the handlebar is more in the style of a streetfighter but slightly raised. The instrument console is a full LCD affair and boasts a plethora of information. On the S trim, one gets full LED headlamps, Ohlins front suspension with 48mm forks, cruise control and more. Ducati also offers keyless ignition with the Diavel. This additional bodywork and new equipment means that the Diavel's weight has gone up by at least 5kg.

That weight may not matter much when you consider the 159hp at 9,250rpm and the torque of 129Nm at 7,500rpm. The engine is a new 1262cc unit that boasts twin cylinders and makes a quick-shifter equipped 6-speed transmission. There are three riding modes available with the Diavel and these include the Urban (power restricted to 100PS), Touring with 159hp available but with a smoother feel to the throttle and Sport with aggressive engine mapping as well as throttle response. Like with the Multistrada, one can also individually configure how much of electronic intervention is needed though to disable all aids in Sport mode will need...well, you get the drift.

Ducati has got a new ABS system in place from Bosch while the brake calipers are from Brembo. A 6-axis inertial IMU monitors the lean angles and accordingly calibrates the ABS as well as wheelie control. Ducati says that the Diavel 1260 promises to be a 3-in-1 bike - a superbike, roadster and a cruiser. We don't think we have any reasons not to believe this!