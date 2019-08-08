Ducati Diavel 1260 India launch tomorrow: Gets bigger & better, here’s what to expect

Ducati India is set to launch the Diavel 1260 in the country tomorrow. The power cruiser will be launched in two variants namely standard and S. The new model packs in more power under its sleeve and is 5 kg heavier than the previous model. The new 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260 draws power from a bigger displacement 1,262cc Testastretta engine and it is the same engine that does duty on the Multistrada 1260. The new engine is good for shedding respective power and torque outputs of 159hp and 129Nm, accounting for an increment of 6hp and 5.8Nm compared to the previous model. The electronics package of the new Ducati Diavel 1260 has also been updated. The bike gets three riding modes along with an eight-level traction control system and cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

Moreover, you also get three settings for the launch control and wheelie control. Other noteworthy features on the new Ducati Diavel 1260 include all-LED lighting set up and a new coloured TFT instrument cluster. Furthermore, you also get an optional multimedia system that works in sync with the Ducati Link app. Some other features on the motorcycle include backlit switches, self-cancelling turn indicators, keyless ignition and also a rear-wheel lift mitigation system.

The soon-to-be-launched Ducati Diavel 1260 will not be having any direct competitors in India as of now. However, the Triumph Rocket 3 that has been revealed recently is capable of posing a threat to Ducati's flagship cruiser. Now, coming to the price, we expect the Diavel 1260 to land on Indian soil at a price tag of close to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec S trim. More details on this Ducati brute to be out tomorrow, so stay tuned with us for all the action. Catch all the happenings from the India launch event of the Diavel 1260 in our LIVE blog.

For the latest auto news and reviews, visit our official Express Drives YouTube channel.