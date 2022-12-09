Ducati Desert X India launch on December 12: Unofficial bookings open

The all-new Ducati Desert X will be launched in India on December 12, 2022. Pre-bookings for this adventure motorcycle are now unofficially open at select dealerships.

Ducati India will sign off 2022 in style with the launch of its new hard-core ADV. The company has teased the all-new Ducati Desert X on its social media platforms and it will be launched in the Indian market on December 12, 2022. Pre-bookings for this adventure motorcycle are now unofficially open at select dealerships across the country.

Ducati Desert X: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Ducati Desert X will be a 937cc, L-Twin, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that also does its duty in the Monster and Multistrada V2. This motor churns out 110 bhp at 9,250 RPM along with 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM and it has been tuned to match its ADV characteristics. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Ducati Desert X: Design and features

In terms of design, the new Ducati Desert X gets twin LED headlights with round-shaped LED DRLs that is inspired by the Cagiva Elefant of the ‘90s. The motorcycle sports a sleek profile, a tall visor, multi-spoke wheels, an upswept exhaust, USD front forks, a bash plate for engine protection, etc. The Desert X features a 5-inch TFT display with optional Bluetooth connectivity.

Ducati Desert X: Price and rivals

The all-new Ducati Desert X will be launched in India on December 12, 2022. It is expected to be priced around the Rs 15 lakh mark, ex-showroom. This hard-core adventure motorcycle will take on the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and the Honda Africa Twin.

