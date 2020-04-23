‘Ducati Cares’ launched for customers’ safe return to dealerships through precautions & digitisation

Ducati Cares program will include several measures such as safe distancing, disinfectants, masks and other precautions. These will be communicated to all Ducatisti both at the dealership itself and via online channels.

By:Published: April 23, 2020 1:32:56 PM

Ducati has announced the launch of its new “Ducati Cares” program to ensure the safe return of staff and customers to Ducati dealerships. The program, mainly focused on safety, has been created for the worldwide Ducati dealer network, providing guidelines to be adopted so that the Ducati fans and customers can feel at ease when returning to their local dealership. The core of the program consists of a series of actions and precautions that every Ducati dealer will implement in order to ensure the safety of visitors to the dealerships.

Several measures such as indications on safe distances, disinfectants, masks and other precautions will be implemented and communicated to all Ducatisti both at the dealership itself and via online channels.

Ducati has created the program based on its experience gained recently by the company’s internal Task Force, which was set up after the first signs of the pandemic. Through the Task Force, Ducati aims at guaranteeing the safety of its employees at the Borgo Panigale Headquarters a well as its subsidiaries around the world.

In the past weeks, all internal processes were redefined where necessary, such as designated time slots at the company restaurant, a revised layout of the working environments and at the production lines, defining sanitization procedures, enable smart working and other precautions to protect all employees.

Digitisation of sales and after-sales

Thanks to the investments made in recent years as well as important partnerships with for instance Salesforce, Ducati is ready to offer its fans services that can be used remotely. It is possible to interact with the dealer via chat or video call, book a test ride, configure a new motorcycle (also available via a QR Code in the price quotation) and the possibility to purchase apparel, sportswear and merchandising via the online store on shop.ducati.com.

The customer can also register through MyDucati – the dedicated online section on Ducati.com, in order to retrieve previously saved motorcycle configurations to share them with friends and customers will also soon also be able to manage dealership appointments directly from the portal. For both the sales and after-sales areas, Ducati provides online training through a specific app with an interactive approach.

