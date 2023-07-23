The new program includes the release of a sequence of digital collectibles dedicated to telling the history of Ducati, it’s present, while keeping an eye on the future.

Web3 Pro has announced Ducati’s upcoming community-focused digital collectible program. The new initiative, utilising Web3 Pro’s Hub platform, is set to leverage digital channels to offer a new kind of experience to enthusiasts and tell the story of the company’s past, present, and future.

This project brings the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer into the Web3 world by combining Ducati’s heritage of excellence and craftsmanship with cutting-edge digital technology. The aim of the program is to open the doors of Borgo Panigale even wider to fans from all over the world and offer motorcyclists, racing enthusiasts and technology lovers a chance to get in touch with the brand.

Ducati new collectible program details

The sequence of digital collectibles tells the legendary story of the Ducati brand to engage fans with the history and future of the brand. The collections will be available on the XRP Ledger, an open-source, energy-efficient, and decentralised layer-1 blockchain powered by a global developer community.

Web3 Pro and Ducati partner to launch a community-focused digital collectibles platform built on XRP Ledger

The first digital collectible presented by the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer is a video-sequence of all the Ducati logos that have appeared on the tanks of motorbikes produced in Borgo Panigale from 1946 to the present day. This first release is a gift the brand wishes to give to its fans, allowing enthusiasts to carry the symbol of their passion with them at all times while welcoming the community on this journey into the Web3 world.

The release of this first free digital collectible is scheduled for Wednesday 26 July: enthusiasts who register themselves on Ducati’s official website within seven days of the release date, will receive it and also gain access to subsequent releases of the project. Those who will register on the website after Wednesday, 2 August will still be able to participate in the releases of the following limited edition Ducati digital collectibles.

Entry into the Web3 world represents the natural evolution of Ducati’s digital strategy towards an experience that, while maintaining the pleasure of riding a motorcycle and sharing one’s passion with other members of the community at the centre, will also be able to take advantage of new products and services created in collaboration with Web3 Pro to build on and engage with the Ducatisti.

To stay updated on the digital collectibles project and the dates of each release, a dedicated Twitter profile will be created. MyDucati subscribers will be the first to be informed of the specific calendar with all the appointments of this journey.