Ducati announces 9 new motorcycles for India in 2023

Ducati has announced 9 new motorcycles for the Indian market including the most-awaited Panigale V4 R, Monster SP, Diavel V4, Streetfighter V4 SP2, Multistrada V4 Rally, Scrambler Icon 2G, Scrambler Full Throttle 2G, Scrambler Nightshift 2G and finally, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini.

Ducati India will also open two new state-of-the-art dealerships in 2023, starting with Chandigarh in January and Ahmedabad in Q1. Both these showrooms will be 3S facilities and will offer sales, service and spares from the same location.

In the beginning of the 2023, the deliveries for the already launched DesertX will commence in the 2nd week of January. With the start of second quarter of 2023, Monster SP will be launched followed by the Panigale V4R.

In the third quarter, the Streetfighter V4 SP2 will arrive in India, closely followed by the Diavel V4.

The Streetfighter V4 SP2 will ride in at Rs. 35,33,000 ex-showroom India.

Finally, Q3 will also witness the arrival of the much-awaited Diavel V4. The Diavel V4 is a muscle-cruiser with a super sport personality. It’s for the first time that the V4 Granturismo engine will make its debut in the Diavel family. The Diavel V4 will be priced at Rs. 25,91,000 Ex-Showroom India.

In the fourth quarter of the year, Ducati will bring in the Multistrada V4 Rally first, followed by Scrambler 2G range consisting of Icon 2G, Full Throttle 2G, Nightshift 2G and finally, the most exclusive Ducati to be launched in 2023, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will make its way to India.

