Ducati aims to expand to tier-2 cities: No Make In India plans immediately

With nine dealerships across India, Italian superbike manufacturer – Ducati has announced that they are looking to tap into the tier-2 level cities in India in order to expand their presence across the country.

Ducati has just introduced its model year 2019 Scrambler range in India priced from Rs 7.8 - 9.7 lakh (ex-showroom) which was unveiled at their latest dealership in Hyderabad. The new Scrambler range consists of the Scrambler Icon, Scrambler Full Throttle, Scrambler Café Racer, and the Scrambler Desert Sled. Deliveries of these bikes are said to begin in the next coming weeks, with the exception of the Scrambler Full Throttle which is scheduled to be delivered to customers in June. Currently, the manufacturer has its presence in Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. Sergei Canovas, Managing Director, Ducati India said that the manufacturer is now looking to expand its reach to tier two cities in India as India is an important market for the brand.

Ducati currently offers 27 models across sever styles of motorcycles in India. Canovas mentioned that their main goal currently is not to gain market share. But position themselves properly in the market as it is showing potential growth.

Currently, the manufacturer has no plans to invest in assembling motorcycles in India. Canovas stated that an assembling facility in the country depends on what is best for the market in terms of supply, costs and quality. The free trade agreement between India and Thailand is currently the best solution for current customers in India. “However, if things change, if it requires to be here, there is no doubt that we will be here," he added. The Indian arm of the Italian manufacturer claims that its current vision for the next one-two years would be to work on consolidation and offering customers more reason to ride.