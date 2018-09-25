Ducati 959 Panigale Corse launched in India at Rs 15.92 lakh: What’s new in this MotoGP inspired track racer!

Ducati has launched the 959 Panigale Corse in India at a price Rs 15.2 lakh ex-showroom India, the special edition motorcycle will get a special edition livery inspired by the Ducati Corse Moto GP livery. The 959 Panigale special edition makes 150 hp at as high as 10,500 rpm and more torque at 107Nm of peak torque. From its 955cc Superquadro motor that complies with Euro-4 standards, identical to the stock Ducati Panigale 959 on sale presently.

It’s not all show either, the 959 Panigale Corse gets a state of the art electronics package that includes a two-channel Bosch ABS 9MP, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), Engine Brake Control (EBC) and Ride-by-Wire (RbW). Thanks to the Ducati Riding Modes, the electronic settings can be altered differently to give the bike three different personalities. The 3 Riding Modes available in the 959 Panigale Corse are Race, Sport and Wet. Unfortunately, the India spec will miss out on the titanium exhausts Akrapovic exhaust, Ohlins suspensions, lithium battery or even the much needed Ohlins steering dampers.

Speaking on the launch, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India Pvt. Ltd. said, that the Panigale has always been the definite Ducati Superbike that allows biking enthusiasts to have an unparalleled experience on a race track. Expressing the fact that the 959 Panigale embodies everything from advanced electronics to raw power that allows a rider to reach his personal best on any race-track. Canovas ends saying that In this special Corse livery, the 959 looks much more special and unique as the paint scheme is inspired by the colours of our MotoGP bike, the Desmosedici GP 18.

The 959 Panigale Corse comes with the Ducati Corse livery with black wheels. Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai. The bike itself will be showcased at the DRE Track Days that will be held at the Buddh international circuit on 13th and 14th October.