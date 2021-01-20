Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in 2021: Launch timelines for Streetfighter V4, new Monster & more

Of these 12 motorcycles, there will be many which have been updated from their BS-IV versions but some will be brand new motorcycles like the new Ducati Monster and the Ducati Streetfighter V4.

Updated: Jan 20, 2021 3:38 PM

All of the automobile manufacturers have had to overhaul their product lineups in India due to the new, more stringent emissions standards that came into effect on 1st April 2019. While most cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles have been updated, some still remain. Ducati India started its BS-VI compliant range with the Ducati Panigale V2, Scrambler 1100 Pro, and Multistrada 950S. As market conditions crawl back to normalcy, having been affected drastically due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ducati now plans to launch 12 new motorcycles in the country this year.

Of these, there will be many which have been updated from their BS-IV versions and some will be brand new motorcycles like the new Ducati Monster and the Streetfighter V4, along with new variants for the Scrambler range. We recently spoke with Bipul Chandra, Ducati India MD, who gave us a little more clarity on what to expect and when.

In the first quarter of the calendar year, Ducati India will be launching BS-VI versions of its popular Scrambler series that includes Icon 800, Desert Sled, and for the first time, customers will also have the option of the Dark Edition. Bookings for the Scrambler are currently open at Rs 50,000. In the same quarter, Ducati will also launch the new Diavel and XDiavel.

Also read: BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon bookings open

The second quarter of the year will see the launch of the Italian sports bike manufacturer’s flagship motorcycle, the Panigale V4, and V4 S, along with the all-new Streetfighter V4. Continuing its V4 lineup in India, Ducati will launch the Multistrada V4 in the same quarter.

Ducati’s most popular motorcycle around its global markets, the Monster will arrive in a brand new avatar in the third quarter of 2021. Unlike Monster 797 Plus or Monster 821, this time it will simply be called Ducati Monster which boasts a new and compact design. It will be powered by a 111 hp 937cc L-twin Testastretta engine and will be 18 kg lighter. The Ducati SuperSport 950 is also scheduled to launch in the third quarter of the year.

Lastly, the fourth quarter of the year will see the launch of the Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE.

