Drop-dead gorgeous BMW R18 heading to India soon: To rival Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Even the engine on the BMW R18 looks elegant with chrome treatment and the exposed shaft drive that rotates while the bike is in motion is another amazing sight to watch.

By:Updated: April 21, 2020 3:16:29 PM

Another piece of good news amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown? BMW Motorrad India has listed the R18  cruiser on its official website. This means that the drop-dead gorgeous looking cruiser will be launched in India soon. Some BMW Motorrad dealerships across India have already started accepting bookings for the R18 cruiser. The reason we say drop-dead gorgeous is due to the fact that the bike looks nothing less than a piece of art and it blends classic styling with modern tech seamlessly. Prime visuals highlights on the R18 includes a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, rounded all-LED headlamp and use of chrome just at the right places. If you have been wondering where the BMW R18 takes its inspiration from, well, it is sourced from the BMW R5, an old-retro model that was in production during the late 1930s.

Even the engine on the BMW R18 looks elegant with chrome treatment and the exposed shaft drive that rotates while the bike is in motion is another amazing sight to watch. The exhaust set up on the BMW R18 gets fish-tail tips adding more character to the motorcycle. The rest of the job is done by the wired wheels that gel well with the overall old school appeal. Coming to the powertrain, the BMW R18 cruiser draws power from a 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine that gets air and oil cooling. Speaking of power and torque outputs, these stand at 91 hp and an impressive 157 Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit.

Deliveries for the BMW R18 are expected to commence by the end of this year and the bike will come with a three-year warranty. The company’s official website for India also has a surprise for the visitors as you can check out the exhaust note of the R18. The upcoming BMW R18 will primarily go up against the likes of the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy in the segment that has been launched recently in BS6 avatar. Competition also comes from the Indian Chief Dark Horse in the high-end cruiser territory.

More details on the BMW R18 to be out in the coming days, so stay tuned for all the updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Jeep Compass variant offering reshuffled: Full variant price break up explained

2020 Jeep Compass variant offering reshuffled: Full variant price break up explained

How Indian auto industry reacted to sudden demise of Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW India

How Indian auto industry reacted to sudden demise of Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW India

Coronavirus Pandemic: How Bahrain and other F1 tracks are helping fight COVID-19

Coronavirus Pandemic: How Bahrain and other F1 tracks are helping fight COVID-19

TVS Wego discontinued in India: This scooter will take its place

TVS Wego discontinued in India: This scooter will take its place

Ola Emergency service expanded to 15 cities for non-COVID medical trips during lockdown

Ola Emergency service expanded to 15 cities for non-COVID medical trips during lockdown

2020 BMW F 900 XR, S 1000 XR teased: Expected price, key highlights of these sports tourers!

2020 BMW F 900 XR, S 1000 XR teased: Expected price, key highlights of these sports tourers!

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol now more powerful: Takes the fight to BMW 3 Series

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol now more powerful: Takes the fight to BMW 3 Series

Video: Russian style of sanitization - Jet engines on military vehicles to spray disinfectants!

Video: Russian style of sanitization - Jet engines on military vehicles to spray disinfectants!

MotoGP: Alex Rins to race for Team Suzuki for 2021 and 2022 seasons

MotoGP: Alex Rins to race for Team Suzuki for 2021 and 2022 seasons

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT India launch soon: What to expect from improved Kawasaki Versys 650 rival!

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT India launch soon: What to expect from improved Kawasaki Versys 650 rival!

Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF250 BS6 specifications out: Expected price, features

Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF250 BS6 specifications out: Expected price, features

Video: Ferrari LaFerrari hits 372 kmph on a German highway

Video: Ferrari LaFerrari hits 372 kmph on a German highway

Indian EV industry to grow post COVID-19: Shift from public transport, fuel crisis to push demand

Indian EV industry to grow post COVID-19: Shift from public transport, fuel crisis to push demand

How carmakers, auto sector are helping fight COVID-19: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Honda and more

How carmakers, auto sector are helping fight COVID-19: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Honda and more

Electric car sales down by 5%: Indian EV industry sees steady growth in FY2019-20

Electric car sales down by 5%: Indian EV industry sees steady growth in FY2019-20

Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW Group India passes away: A glimpse at his incredible journey!

Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW Group India passes away: A glimpse at his incredible journey!

KTM 200 Duke custom-built to star in a movie: Fit to help a 'Hero' save the day

KTM 200 Duke custom-built to star in a movie: Fit to help a 'Hero' save the day

Video: Watch this plane make an emergency landing on a busy highway!

Video: Watch this plane make an emergency landing on a busy highway!

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 official accessories revealed with prices: 250cc bikes to be launched after lockdown!

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 official accessories revealed with prices: 250cc bikes to be launched after lockdown!

Hyundai Aura CNG variant explained: Only CNG model in segment

Hyundai Aura CNG variant explained: Only CNG model in segment