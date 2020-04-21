Drop-dead gorgeous BMW R18 heading to India soon: To rival Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Even the engine on the BMW R18 looks elegant with chrome treatment and the exposed shaft drive that rotates while the bike is in motion is another amazing sight to watch.

Another piece of good news amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown? BMW Motorrad India has listed the R18 cruiser on its official website. This means that the drop-dead gorgeous looking cruiser will be launched in India soon. Some BMW Motorrad dealerships across India have already started accepting bookings for the R18 cruiser. The reason we say drop-dead gorgeous is due to the fact that the bike looks nothing less than a piece of art and it blends classic styling with modern tech seamlessly. Prime visuals highlights on the R18 includes a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, rounded all-LED headlamp and use of chrome just at the right places. If you have been wondering where the BMW R18 takes its inspiration from, well, it is sourced from the BMW R5, an old-retro model that was in production during the late 1930s.

Even the engine on the BMW R18 looks elegant with chrome treatment and the exposed shaft drive that rotates while the bike is in motion is another amazing sight to watch. The exhaust set up on the BMW R18 gets fish-tail tips adding more character to the motorcycle. The rest of the job is done by the wired wheels that gel well with the overall old school appeal. Coming to the powertrain, the BMW R18 cruiser draws power from a 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine that gets air and oil cooling. Speaking of power and torque outputs, these stand at 91 hp and an impressive 157 Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit.

Deliveries for the BMW R18 are expected to commence by the end of this year and the bike will come with a three-year warranty. The company’s official website for India also has a surprise for the visitors as you can check out the exhaust note of the R18. The upcoming BMW R18 will primarily go up against the likes of the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy in the segment that has been launched recently in BS6 avatar. Competition also comes from the Indian Chief Dark Horse in the high-end cruiser territory.

More details on the BMW R18 to be out in the coming days, so stay tuned for all the updates!

