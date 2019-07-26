Driving on wrong side could now land you in jail: Six bikers arrested

Driving on the wrong side of the road is one of the major reasons for road accidents in India. We often see two-wheelers, cars and sometimes even heavy commercial vehicles drive in the opposite direction just to save a couple of minutes. According to a report published in Telangana Today, in a unique case, which for sure is going to set an example for future offenders, 6 bikers, in different instances, who were caught driving on the wrong side of the road, were sentenced two-days jail term by the XIV Special Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Secunderabad.

These offenders were caught by the Bowenpally Police at different locations under their jurisdiction. Anjani Kumar, City Police Commissioner said that this was the first time that riders caught violating the wrong side driving rule were sentenced to imprisonment in the city. After several instances of wrong side driving leading to fatal accidents in the city, the police is viewing such incidents seriously. He further added that the Law and Order police too were assisting the Traffic police in cracking down on such violations.

In other news, the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 was recently passed in the Lok Sabha. The same imposes strict penalties for traffic violations. The same has been done in order to ensure the safety of road users in India and bring down the accident cases and the resulting deaths. In the list of revised penalties, includes an increase in the fine for drunk driving from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. Similarly, road users who are found not giving way to emergency vehicles will attract a fine of Rs 10,000. Driving without a valid licence will attract a fine of Rs 5,000. While driving without a seat-belt is now going to call for a fine of Rs 1,000.

Source: Telangana Today