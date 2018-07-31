Driving license of man in Kerala cancelled after four-year-old daughter rides a scooter in this shockingly dangerous video!

A man in Kerala had to face trouble after he let his four-year-old daughter ride a scooter with his hands completely off the handle. Responding to this real quick, the Motor Driving Department cancelled his driving license for one year. Shibu Francis, who resides in Palluruthy was travelling to Aluva with his wife and two children when the video was posted on social media. Vinod Kumar, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Kochi said that the department has suspended the license of the person for one year and the matter has been directed to the Ernakulam RTO for further proceedings. Moreover, the cops from Edappally police station officers said that they will soon register a case against Shibu.

Watch the shocking video here:

The step by the Motor Driving Department indeed deserves an applaud as letting a child of just four years of age ride a motorized two-wheeler is outright dangerous and can lead to unpredictable consequences. The legal age of getting a driving license is 18 years in India and the age limit has been set logically keeping multiple parameters in mind. Children of such age do not have the know-how of how to ride a two-wheeler and in a rare case, even if someone learns to ride a vehicle, their minds are not developed enough to take a quick decision in case of a panic situation. This isn't the only legal violation caught in the video as there are a total of four occupants on the scooter, which is twice the permissible limit of two per vehicle. Moreover, only the rider on the scooter is wearing a helmet, resulting in a total of three traffic rules violation caught in this video alone.

Parents should be responsible in this regard and never let their children ride a motorcycle or a scooter before the legal age limit. We hope the man takes a lesson from the incident and never let his children ride before the time is right. In addition, parents should actively teach traffic rules to their children and encourage safe practices after they get a license.

Express Drives urges its readers to not promote such practices and stop people like the one in this video if they see such an incident happening on the roads.

Video Source: Asianetnews.com