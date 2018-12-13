Drivezy adds 10,000 bikes to its fleet: Available for rent across 5 Indian cities

Drivezy, a renowned vehicle sharing marketplace announced that it has added 10,000 bikes on its platform, and plans to launch them across five Indian cities namely Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mysore, Mangalore and Manipal.

Founded in 2015, the Bengaluru-based company offers car, motorcycle and scooter sharing services across nine cities in India. The company recently announced a USD 20 million Series B funding and a USD 100 million asset financing deal with Anypay, under which it will induct over 50,000 vehicles. Over the last one year, the company has enlisted more than 4,000 two-wheelers in a bid to expand footprint across the nation.

Drivezy said in a statement that the induction of a new fleet will bolster the company's position as market leader in the growing Indian vehicle sharing segment. With the addition of the new fleet, the company now plans to launch a one-way two-wheeler rental service that will allow customers to rent a scooter or a motorcycle from a location and drop it at any other company location as per their convenience, it said.

Ashwarya Singh, CEO, Drivezy said that the beauty of one-way two-wheeler rentals is that scooters and bikes can whisk you across congested urban roads for a few rupees. Having partnered with over 2,000 vehicle owners, Drivezy has over 7,000 operational cars, motorcycles and scooters on its platform, which are rented by over 37,000 customers every month, the company said.

