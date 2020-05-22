Dream Delivery! Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 packed in huge scale model box, towed by a Jaguar F-Pace

A customer got lucky in Latvia when a Royal Enfield dealership delivered an Interceptor 650 to him in quite a fancy way. Read to find out how!

By:Updated: May 22, 2020 11:25:20 AM

Getting a motorcycle delivered in a unique fashion must be a dream for many of you out there! Now, Royal Enfield showrooms in Latvia are coming in the headlines these days for all the right reasons. A few days back, we told you how a Latvian RE dealership commissioned as many as 10 units of a custom-built Scrambler 650. Very recently, a Royal Enfield concept store in Latvia delivered an Interceptor 650 to a customer in a quite different way. The bike was packaged in a huge scale model box. The box was created just for the said unit of the Interceptor 650 and was then loaded onto a trailer. And what’s more! The said box was towed by a luxury Jaguar F-Type. Needless to say, the customer to whom the bike was delivered is certainly a lucky one.

The said way of delivering bikes to customers looks like a part of a promotional campaign by the dealership or the company itself. The Interceptor 650 is currently on sale in Latvia at a price of 6,850 Euros that translates to Rs 5.62 lakh looking at the current exchange rates. In India, the bike will cost you a starting of Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is currently the most affordable twin-cylinder bike that you can buy in India.

In other news, Royal Enfield recently recalled over 15,000 units of the Interceptor, Continental GT 650 and the Himalayan in some of the global markets due to a corrosion-related issue. The company said in a press statement that it has managed to discover a brake caliper corrosion-related issue in some motorcycles in specific countries.  After investigation, it came to light that the corrosion is brought by sustained, long-term exposure to riding on roads that are treated with certain salts, or a combination of salts in order to prevent the formation of ice during the winter season.

Images – Royal Enfield Latvia

