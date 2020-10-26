Drawing your ideas on a motorcycle: Royal Enfield Art of Motorcycling concludes

The said campaign received more than 10,500 entries, of which five have been picked by the judges as winners. The winners will get an opportunity to be a part of the brand in their artistic journey. More details here!

By:October 26, 2020 10:01 AM

Royal Enfield has concluded the first edition of its designing platform, the Art of Motorcycling. “It’s a platform for everyone to collaborate by creating new designs and sharing it with the world, with or without professional skills,” the company said. The jury included Gary Inman (editor of Sideburn), Nandita Abraham (CEO, Pearl Academy), Toria Jaymes (designer) and Maxwell Paternoster (moto-artist from London). The campaign received more than 10,500 entries, of which five have been picked by the judges as winners. The winners will get an opportunity to be a part of the brand in their artistic journey.

Shubhranshu Singh, global head of Marketing, Royal Enfield, said, “This campaign was a blank canvas for people to express their love for motorcycling. We got equally strong participation from all across the country, particularly from the smaller towns, and are keen to keep this engagement going in the future as well.” The jury finalised designs of Pallab Baruah, Karan Verma, Chetan Patil, Manvendra Singh and Niharika Shrivastava. Aged 21-36, they are from Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Indore and Bangalore.

