Donald Trump claims PM Modi will reduce import tariffs on motorcycles: Says ‘India called us to make a deal’

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has on record said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the conversation, PM Modi has assured Trump that India will reduce the import tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles and many other US products and India wants to start trade talks and also apparently India has called Trump's office to make a deal. Donald Trump has raised the import tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles many times as early as he resumed office and the import duties have been a talking point ever since then

In a press conference, Donald Trump said that India charges the US with tremendous tariffs and now Modi led government wants to have a trade deal with America to keep him happy. The last reported conversation between the Modi and Trump was in February 2018 post which the import tariffs were reduced by 50% on motorcycles being imported from the US. However, The White House has not responded or confirmed on the query on whether Trump was referring to a conversation earlier or one subsequent to that. The Independent also contacted The Indian Embassy in Washington that did not respond to calls.

Also setting a political tone, Donald Trump said that previous leaders in America did not even talk to India on reducing import duties. Trump further said “I have spoken to Prime Minister Modi and he is going to reduce them very substantially. He said ‘Nobody ever talked to me’. We’ve had presidents of the United States and trade representatives, who never spoke to India. Brazil’s another one.”

US-Canada-Mexico recently announced key changes in NAFTA trade deal and Trump confirmed many new deals are under negotiations with Japan, China, India and European Union. The negotiations are being carried out by the US Trade Representatives, Robert Lighthizer.

A report on PTI claims that Indian officials say that a trade deal with America will keep US president happy, Trump told reporters.

Donald Trump said, “My relationship with India is great also with Prime Minister Modi the relation is great and India is going to start doing a lot.” He added: “They have already called us to make a deal. We did not call them. They called us."

The US had imposed heavy sanctions on India after it tested its nuclear weapons in Pokhran in May 1998. The sanctions were lifted in 2001 and later them Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had signed India–United States Civil Nuclear Agreement in 2005 along with US counterpart George W Bush.

From an actual war to a trade war the world has come a long way and as Barrack Obama had put it “India isn’t emerging. It has emerged.” These trade deals with various countries will now redefine India's outlook globally.