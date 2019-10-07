Diwali offers on Ampere electric scooters: Benefits of up to Rs 26,990 including chance to win a LED TV

Ampere scooters is looking to up the ante this Diwali. The electric scooter maker, based out of Pune, is offering Diwali discounts on its vehicles. The offer which started from September 20, will continue till October 31. However, this offer is limited to select cities and till stocks last. The benefits of up to Rs 26,990 are divided into several additional schemes. These are in the form of an oven toaster grill, smartphone, Bluetooth speaker, couple movie voucher for a year, LED TV and one gram gold coin. A scratch card will be provided to the customer once they purchase the vehicle. Post this, the customer can check what they have won based on the three digits of the voucher. He/she can then upload it on the Ampere website and wait for further instructions. The last date to redeem these vouchers is November 30, 2019.

The scheme is open to customers all across India except the state of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka (except Bangalore city). Other states that don't allow such lucky draws are also not part of the scheme. For customers of the aforementioned non-participating states, Ampere will provide Amazon gift vouchers.

Ampere currently has the Zeal, Reo, V48 and the Magnus vehicles on sale. The Zeal is the flagship and has a top speed closer to 55kmph. The others are restricted to 25kmph and don't need a registration, license or even insurance. There is almost next to no paperwork involved as well. While the Zeal is the only one that comes with a Li-ion swappable battery, the others are also available with a lead acid configuration. At present, there are more than 350 service centres in India. Ampere says that since introduction of their vehicles 10 years ago, the company has managed to save more than 40 million gallons of petrol. Commendable!