Diwali offer: Bajaj Platina range gets a price cut, lower interest rates

Rakesh Sharma, ED, Bajaj Auto, said financing has become easier at the top end but cautious for entry level vehicles, which has aided the shift to premium bikes.

Bajaj Auto has been offering few discounts as well as offers in the last couple of months. The Pune-based bike maker, dependent on participating dealers, is offering the Platina range with a price cut now. The Bajaj Platina series is one of the highest-selling 100-110cc bikes. A dealership we contacted in Alwar confirmed that prices of these bikes – Platina 100 ES, Platina ES disc, and Platina 110 H-Gear – have been reduced. This is a festive season offer and will last till November 15. The Bajaj Platina 100 ES is currently priced at Rs 59,744 but is available for Rs 58,144 during this scheme period. Similarly, the 100ES disc was for Rs 61,965 but is now available at Rs 59,165. As for the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear, it was priced at Rs 63,203 but now customers can get it for Rs 60,783, ex-showroom, Alwar.

The down payment for these bikes, during this period, is for Rs 7,232 whereas the interest on the loan will be 6.99 per cent. These will obviously be subject to terms and conditions, something which the dealer will be able to shed more light on. Along with this, the Bajaj Platina 100ES disc gets knuckle guards too. It also comes with white alloy wheels and a golden caliper for the disc. As it is, most of the Bajaj bikes now come with a golden caliper. This is a move that helps save money when bulk ordering for the bikes.

The 102cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine makes 7.9hp of power and 8.3Nm. It is paired with a 4-speed transmission. The top speed is 90kmph. If one opts for the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear, there is a 115cc engine that makes 8.6hp of power as well as 9.81Nm. There is also a 5-speed gearbox. The top speed is similar to that of the 102cc engine. Both the bikes come with SnS suspension at the rear whereas the front is a telescopic unit.

