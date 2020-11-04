Diwali offer: Bajaj Platina range gets a price cut, lower interest rates

The down payment for these bikes, during this period, is for Rs 7,232 whereas the interest on the loan will be 6.99 per cent. The offer is on the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear, Platina 110ES and ES disc.

By:November 4, 2020 5:25 PM
Rakesh Sharma, ED, Bajaj Auto, said financing has become easier at the top end but cautious for entry level vehicles, which has aided the shift to premium bikes.

Bajaj Auto has been offering few discounts as well as offers in the last couple of months. The Pune-based bike maker, dependent on participating dealers, is offering the Platina range with a price cut now. The Bajaj Platina series is one of the highest-selling 100-110cc bikes. A dealership we contacted in Alwar confirmed that prices of these bikes – Platina 100 ES, Platina ES disc, and Platina 110 H-Gear – have been reduced. This is a festive season offer and will last till November 15. The Bajaj Platina 100 ES is currently priced at Rs 59,744 but is available for Rs 58,144 during this scheme period. Similarly, the 100ES disc was for Rs 61,965 but is now available at Rs 59,165. As for the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear, it was priced at Rs 63,203 but now customers can get it for Rs 60,783, ex-showroom, Alwar.

The down payment for these bikes, during this period, is for Rs 7,232 whereas the interest on the loan will be 6.99 per cent. These will obviously be subject to terms and conditions, something which the dealer will be able to shed more light on. Along with this, the Bajaj Platina 100ES disc gets knuckle guards too. It also comes with white alloy wheels and a golden caliper for the disc. As it is, most of the Bajaj bikes now come with a golden caliper. This is a move that helps save money when bulk ordering for the bikes.

The 102cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine makes 7.9hp of power and 8.3Nm. It is paired with a 4-speed transmission. The top speed is 90kmph. If one opts for the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear, there is a 115cc engine that makes 8.6hp of power as well as 9.81Nm. There is also a 5-speed gearbox. The top speed is similar to that of the 102cc engine. Both the bikes come with SnS suspension at the rear whereas the front is a telescopic unit.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Car discounts: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh cashback on Honda Civic, New City in Nov 2020

Car discounts: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh cashback on Honda Civic, New City in Nov 2020

All-new Mahindra Thar on a seven-month waiting period now with these hot favourite variants

All-new Mahindra Thar on a seven-month waiting period now with these hot favourite variants

Now get your Ather 450 Plus / 450X electric scooter delivered in just three weeks, here's how

Now get your Ather 450 Plus / 450X electric scooter delivered in just three weeks, here's how

How Tata Motors turned around the Harrier's fortune to make it the brand's highest-selling SUV

How Tata Motors turned around the Harrier's fortune to make it the brand's highest-selling SUV

Jaguar i-Pace bookings open in India: Specs, variants of all-electric car revealed

Jaguar i-Pace bookings open in India: Specs, variants of all-electric car revealed

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launching on Friday: All you need to know about Honda H'ness CB350 rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launching on Friday: All you need to know about Honda H'ness CB350 rival

Diwali offer: Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Presso

Diwali offer: Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Presso

35% two-wheelers to be electric in India by 2030, three-wheeler electrification to be 75%

35% two-wheelers to be electric in India by 2030, three-wheeler electrification to be 75%

2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with riding modes, new features: Now costs this much more!

2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with riding modes, new features: Now costs this much more!

All-new Hyundai i20 launching tomorrow: Expected Price, Specs, Features and more

All-new Hyundai i20 launching tomorrow: Expected Price, Specs, Features and more

Save up to Rs 12,000 in the Benelli Diwali offer: Here's how!

Save up to Rs 12,000 in the Benelli Diwali offer: Here's how!

Omega Seiki opens first dealership in India to sell electric 3-wheelers: Rs 200 crore investment announced

Omega Seiki opens first dealership in India to sell electric 3-wheelers: Rs 200 crore investment announced

Hurry! Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 priced lower than BS4 model for limited period

Hurry! Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 priced lower than BS4 model for limited period

Nissan Magnite brochure leaked: Engine specs, variants, details revealed

Nissan Magnite brochure leaked: Engine specs, variants, details revealed

Car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Nexon in November 2020

Car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Nexon in November 2020

Triumph Trident 660 platform to spawn 2 new bikes: Affordable ADV and adventure sport launch-price-specs

Triumph Trident 660 platform to spawn 2 new bikes: Affordable ADV and adventure sport launch-price-specs

Ducati Multistrada 950S BS6 launched: BMW F900XR rival's price, features

Ducati Multistrada 950S BS6 launched: BMW F900XR rival's price, features

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launched: Indian built performance SUV priced at Rs 76.7 lakh

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launched: Indian built performance SUV priced at Rs 76.7 lakh

Honda Amaze, WR-V Exclusive Editions launched: Specs, price, features

Honda Amaze, WR-V Exclusive Editions launched: Specs, price, features

Two-wheeler sales October 2020: Bajaj Auto & Suzuki report highest ever sales, TVS up by 22%

Two-wheeler sales October 2020: Bajaj Auto & Suzuki report highest ever sales, TVS up by 22%