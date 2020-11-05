Diwali festive season offer: Up to Rs 7,000 cashback on Hero Splendor Plus, HF Deluxe

The offers and schemes are through ICICI Bank, Paytm, exchange, discount and others on almost Hero's entire range. Some of these are also dealer-specific and time-bound.

The festivities aren’t stopping anytime soon. The world’s largest motorcycle maker, Hero MotoCorp, has got some deals and offers for its customers. These are region-specific and time-dependent too. For example, in some regions, this offer expires tomorrow whereas in others, it is on till Dhanteras. Basically if one were to exchange their old scooter or bike for a Hero offering, they stand to get up to Rs 1,000 off. Moreover, if the old bike happens to be a Hero then there is a loyalty benefit of Rs 2,000. Depending on the model, customers also stand to get nearly Rs 2,100 as cashback. If you’re a corporate customer, then there is an additional Rs 2,000 off. Use an ICICI credit or debit card and customers will get Rs 5,000 as cashback. If one is booking the bike or scooter through Paytm then the cashback extends to Rs 7,500.

On certain scooters like the Hero Destini 125, customers can avail of a Rs 4,999 EMI and at 6.99 per cent interest rates. If one were to select a choice number for their new Hero two-wheeler, they can get it done for just Rs 5,000 more in New Delhi. Irrespective of the two-wheeler purchased, all customers stand to gain from the five-year warranty. Hero MotoCorp has got your back covered with its vast service network. Hero is yet to launch its two new bikes, the Xtreme 200S as well as the Xpulse 200T. Both the bikes have been listed on the Hero website from the last six months.

One interesting observation are the comments on our Hero Passio Pro video review. Buyers are claiming that the motorcycle’s gearbox isn’t the best around and it happens to stick quite a lot. If you are someone who has purchased the new Hero Passion Pro and are facing this issue, then do let us know. We will take this up with Hero MotoCorp.

