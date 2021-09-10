Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

The said offers are valid only till the 30th of September. Here are all the details.

2021 Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha has announced special offers for the customers with the start of the festive season. The said offers are currently valid on Yamaha’s scooter range available in India that includes the newly launched Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 FI, Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI, and also, the non-Hybrid version of the Fascino 125 Fi. The offers are valid only till the 30th of September. Going into the details, on the purchase of the Fascino 125 Fi and the RayZR 125 Fi (non-Hybrid versions), customers are eligible for insurance benefits of Rs 3,876 or a down payment of Rs 999 along with a Scratch & Win offer that comes with a minimum assured gift of Rs 2,999 (excluding TN).

Watch Video | Yamaha FZS 25 Review:

Moreover, there is a chance to win a bumper prize of Rs 1,00,000. In Tamil Nadu, the company is offering insurance benefits of Rs. 3,876 or down payment of Rs 999 and assured gift of Rs 2,999. On the other hand, on the purchase of the new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, the brand is offering a cashback of Rs 5,000 or a downpayment of Rs 999 or exchange benefits of Rs 6,000. There is also a Scratch & Win offer with an assured gift of Rs 2,999 (excluding TN) and a bumper prize of Rs 1 lakh.

For Tamil Nadu customers, there is a cashback of Rs 5,000 or a down payment of Rs 999 or exchange benefits of Rs 6,000 along with an assured gift of Rs 2,999. Yamaha’s current product portfolio includes YZF-R15 version 3.0, MT-15, FZ 25, FZS 25, FZ-S FI, FZ FI, FZ-X, and UBS-enabled scooters like Fascino 125 FI Hybrid, Fascino 125 Fi, Ray ZR 125 FI, and Street Rally 125 FI. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

