Did you know? India-spec 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa misses these two features compared to global version

Features are generally removed from vehicles in specific countries either due to regulatory restrictions or to keep the costs in check. Here we list the two features that the international-spec 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa gets but are missing on the India model.

The new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa was launched in India a few weeks back. We Indians have been so much in love with the Busa and the same applies to the new model as well. The first batch of the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa was sold out in just two days of its launch and this in itself is enough to justify that it is certainly India’s most popular superbike. The new 2021 Busa looks menacing and absolutely breathtaking. Moreover, it is the most feature-loaded Hayabusa yet as it gets a lot of features and electronic goodies to keep the rider safe and have better control of the machine. However, it is quite sad to know that the India-spec version of the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa misses out on a couple of features that come on the international model.

LED DRLs on international-spec 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa

The first one is the LED DRLs that double up as turn indicators and these look quite appealing in the dark. These certainly look a class apart when the white DRLs turn orange to play the role of indicators. Unfortunately, the Indian model only gets turn indicators and there is no LED DRL in place. The other feature that comes on the global version but is missing on the India-spec Busa is Emergency Stop Signal. Thanks to the said feature, the hazard lamps on the bike start blinking when the brakes are applied aggressively at speeds of 55 kmph or above. This is done in order to alert the nearby vehicles in case of panic or sudden braking. Apart from India, the said feature is also missing from North American and Canadian-specific units.

‘Emergency Stop Signal’ missing from India-spec 2021 Hayabusa

Features are generally missing from vehicles in specific countries either due to regulatory restrictions or keeping cost-cutting measures in mind. But given the fact that bikes like the BMW S 1000 RR and the Honda CB500X already get emergency stop signal feature in India, the above-mentioned missing features look more like cost-cutting measures. Let’s hope that the upcoming third or fourth batch of the new 2021 Hayabusa gets both of these features as standard and this is actually possible if the company sees enough demand from the customers. This was something that one of our dealer sources believes.

Do you think Suzuki should add the above two features on the India-spec Hayabusa or it doesn’t make a difference? Do let us know your thoughts!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.