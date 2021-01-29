Dhoom Again! Suzuki Hayabusa all set to return on this date: Here’s what to expect

Suzuki might employ a brand new engine on the Hayabusa this time around with some exciting power and torque figures in order to keep up with the competition.

Yes, a piece of good news coming in for all the motorcycle enthusiasts across the world! The iconic Suzuki Hayabusa that was axed around the globe is finally coming back, that too very very soon. The Hayabusa was among the first bikes around the globe to have clocked the 300kmph top speed mark. The bike primarily gained popularity in India after the release of the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Dhoom’ in which John Abraham (Kabir in the movie) was seen executing high-profile robberies on the Busa. That said, after the demise of the Hayabusa, many in India were left heartbroken (including us) but not anymore!

The Japanese manufacturer has recently released a teaser video of the ‘falcon’ revealing some juicy details. The small teaser video shows that the overall silhouette of the bike will remain the same in its next-generation avatar. Moreover, the company has given a glimpse of the instrument cluster of the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa and it shows that the bike will still come with analog dials for the tachometer and speedometer.

However, this time around, you also get a small digital screen that will show some other data. Moreover, the bike in the teaser video can be seen with LED DRLs that certainly make it look more upmarket and premium and we are expecting an all-LED headlamp too this time around. As far as the powertrain is concerned, currently, there is no information on the same. The company might employ a brand new engine on the Hayabusa this time with some exciting power and torque in order to keep up with the competition.

Also, expect to see a decent electronics package to offer better convenience and safety to the rider in all scenarios. The teaser video also shows the bike hitting the 300kmph mark, confirming that the impressive might of the Busa will be retained. The Hayabusa is making a comeback on 5th February, so keep watching this space for all the action. Talking of the India launch, expect the bike to land here soon after its global debut keeping in mind the fact that the Hayabusa is immensely popular among us Indians.

